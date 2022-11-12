OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team will certainly be younger this season, but that’s nothing new for 25-year coach David Perry.
The program is coming off a stellar season, having won the 3A Coastal Conference in its inaugural season at the 3A classification. The Cougars won the tournament championship and the dual team title before reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
“We had a good season last year,” Perry said. “We did have a lot of seniors, so we’ve lost some experience, but we have quite a few wrestlers who have had some significant time on the mat.”
The veteran skipper expects an offseason of hard work at various tournaments across the state to help buoy the loss of five of the six winningest grapplers from last season.
“We have a lot of kids who put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Perry said. “During freestyle this summer, we probably had more kids than we’ve ever had before. We had kids going to multiple camps, and I took a group of 10 up to Appalachian (State). It’s the most we’ve done in a long time. It’s going to be a huge help with how young we’re going to be.”
The program graduated seven seniors in the spring, all starters, including Drake Egan, Cody Raymond, Landon Gray, Garrett Cortese, Eli Simonette, Colton Lieske and Blake McCabe.
Egan was a regional champion at 160 pounds, and Raymond was the regional runner up at 138.
The team will bring back a handful of notable returners, though, including a group of five sophomores made up of Gavin Cohen who went 27-11 at 120 pounds, Daschle Egan who went 5-0 at 126, Cameron Sanchez who went 24-12 at 106, Tomas Aguero who went 25-15 at 220 and Tommy Williams who went 19-21 at 132.
Senior Angelica Steffy is back after she went 12-19 at 152, as are juniors A.J. Pile, Jr. who went 26-12 at 220 and Josh Steffy who went 20-12 at 160.
Angelica Steffy won the program’s first female wrestling state championship with a 132-pound title in last winter’s third annual N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Women’s Invitational Tournament. It was the Cougars’ first state title overall since 2015.
Over the offseason, the NCHSAA sanctioned women’s wrestling as an official sport, which opened the door for more participation on Croatan’s roster of 35 grapplers.
“We have six girls on the team this year, which is certainly the most we’ve ever had,” Perry said. “We’ve never discouraged it, but we’ve just never recruited for it. We were able to do that this year, and we found some girls who had never wrestled before.”
Perry in his 33rd year coaching overall and 25th with the Cougars. He retired from teaching in 2018, but now teaches part-time at both Marine Science and Technologies High School (MaST) and Gramercy Christian School.
He has been at the helm of the program Croatan wrestling program since the school opened its doors in 1998.
“As long as the kids want to come out and work, I’m enjoying it,” Perry said. “It helps when you have a good staff, and I have the best staff I’ve had in a while this year.”
Perry will be joined this season by a host of wrestling experience, including longtime assistant Chuck Colbourn; Campbell standout and Ohio state champion Cody Ryba; Arkansas state champion Riley Rust; Joe Armenta, father of Southwest Onslow High School standouts Joby and Lance and previous coach at Southwest Middle; and former University of Connecticut head wrestling coach Steve Benson.
The Cougars will start their schedule on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Dixon’s Homer Spring Bulldog Invitational. The event will include a varsity, jayvee and women’s tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.