SWANSBORO — West Carteret and Croatan split a 3A Coastal Conference indoor track and field meet at Swansboro on Wednesday.
The Patriots won the girls meet with 157 points, trailed closely by Croatan with 144.5. In the boys meet, the Cougars won with 154 points while West placed second with 114.
In the closely contested girls meet, the Patriots tallied eight wins and 15 total podium appearances while the Cougars finished with three wins in 14 podium finishes.
West’s Grace Guilford captured two events, winning the 300-meter dash in 42.76 seconds and the 500 meters in 1 minute, 22.69 seconds.
The Patriots’ Kenley Ballou was the fastest runner in the 1,000 meters with a 3:09.50 clocking, and Ryan Germain won the 3,200 meters in 13:12.79.
West won two of three relay events, capturing the 800 meters in 1:49.94 and the 1,600 meters in 4:12.68.
Tyler Collins gave the Patriots two more wins with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump and a 15-05 leap in the long jump.
The Cougars had two individual wins and a victory in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 11:01.00.
Jadyn Melby cleared 8-06 to win the pole vault, and Ginger Hayden captured the triple jump with a 34-00 measurement.
The two schools dominated the podium in the boys meet with 13 total appearances apiece. The Cougars finished with eight wins while the Patriots won four events.
Croatan’s Justin Wax captured the 500 meters with a time of 1:11.14, and Trey Austin won the 1,000 meters in 2:41.67.
Tyrese Cone won the two long-distance runs, capturing the 1,600 meters in 4:39.76 and the 3,200 meters in 10:01.64.
Cooper Stephens was the fastest finisher in the 55-meter hurdles with an 8.13 clocking. The Cougars also snagged a win in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:45.
Croatan won two field events, with Pierce Mahnke capturing the high jump with a 5-08 leap and Matthew Finizio the shot put with a 41-02 toss.
West finished with one individual winner apiece in the running and field events. Peyton Wheeler captured the 300-meter dash in 35.91, and Colton Ellis won the pole vault with a height of 11-00.
The Patriots also won the 800-meter relay in 1:35.33 and the 1,600-meter relay in 3:34.72.
