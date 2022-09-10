MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret inducted two new members of the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.
Megan Mansfield and Blair Pearce Fisher took center stage at halftime of the Jacksonville game, bringing the total number of inductees to 62 for the school. They are the first inductees since 2020.
MEGAN MANSFIELD
Mansfield was a 2011 graduate at West, a four-year letter winner in varsity volleyball and girls basketball. In volleyball, she was a three-time all-conference selection, earned the Coaches Award in 2008 and the Most Outstanding Award in 2009 and 2010.
During her career, Mansfield had 409 block and 325 aces and ranks second in the program’s history with 836 kills. The Patriots won 51 matches and had two third-round state playoff appearances during her tenure.
In basketball, Mansfield was a three-time all-conference selection, earning the Best Offensive Player in 2010, the Most Outstanding Player award in 2011 and the News-Times Player of the Year in 2011. West won 54 games and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs during Mansfield’s time on the roster.
Mansfield continued playing volleyball at the collegiate level. At Pitt Community College, she earned all-region honors twice and was named the 2011 Region X Player of the Year and the 2012 Pitt Community College Female Athlete of the Year.
At Pearce College, Mansfield earned the Most Valuable Player award twice, was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year twice and earned the Jeannie Bierce Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year twice. She earned All-USA South honors twice and was named an Academic All-American in 2015.
BLAIR PEARCE FISHER
Fisher, a 2015 graduate, played varsity soccer and volleyball for four years, varsity basketball for three years and participated in spring track and field for two years.
In soccer, Fisher earned all-conference honors three times, the Most Valuable Player award, the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award and the Offensive Player of the Year award. Pearce was a member of the Region III Olympic Development Soccer Team and traveled with the team to Italy to represent her country. She was also an all-state selection her senior year and played in the East-West All-Star Game.
In volleyball, Fisher was a three-time all-conference selection, three-time Most Outstanding Player recipient and played on a conference championship team her senior year.
In basketball, Fisher earned all-conference honors twice, a Most Valuable Player award, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and during her senior year, was named the News-Times Female Player of the Year after leading the Patriots to a conference championship.
During her sophomore season of track and field, Fisher was a member of a state champion indoor team and won a gold medal in the 3,200-meter relay at the outdoor state meet. In her junior season, she won gold in the 3,200 meters at the indoor state championships. Fisher was named the Best All-Around Female Athlete her sophomore and senior years.
Fisher played college soccer at UNC Wilmington from 2015-2018. During that time, she was a team captain and earned the Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic award three times, the Women’s Soccer Seahawk award, the Women’s Soccer Most Valuable Teammate award, the Pat Howey Outstanding Student-Athlete Leadership award and the Soaring Seahawk award.
