PELETIER — Brenton Irving’s victory in the Legends portion of the Bobby Watson Memorial Celebration on Sept. 6, was upheld after an inspection of his motor by INEX.
Irving scored the victory after leading wire to wire in the 20-lap race. Following the race, his motor was protested by a competitor and sent to INEX at Charlotte Motor Speedway for inspection.
“The engine was disassembled and inspected by the U.S. Legend Cars International Engine Shop and found to be legal and within specifications,” a statement from INEX Executive Technical Director Scott Reinhardt said. “The engine seals and carburetor were inspected by INEX and found to be legal and not tampered with.”
A portion of the protest fee will be given to Irving, in accordance with INEX regulations, on top of his winnings from the Sept. 6 race.
The victory was Irving’s first of the 2020 season. To date, the Legends division at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway has featured four different winners in five races.
Chase Singletary is the season’s only repeat winner after a victory in the Solid Rock Carriers 125 last weekend.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com or like Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
