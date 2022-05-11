The turtles are coming, but how did North Carolina fare last year in 2021?
North Carolina logged in 1,497 nests last season from the first one on May 9 to the last on Oct. 2. Here in Emerald Isle, we recorded 26 nests, all loggerheads, yielding 3,041 eggs, of which 2,084 hatched, a 68.4-percent success rate.
A normal year is 15-20 nests, but several years ago (2016), we recorded a record high of 52 nests. What a year that was, especially when the nests started to hatch out. There were also 11 so-called false crawls, where mama turtle came up onto the beach but did not lay her nest, or at least a nest could not be found…a false crawl. Normally we see about a 50/50 ratio of nests to false crawls.
Since 2010, a project in which a single egg is taken from each nest for DNA analysis of the mother has revolutionized our understanding of sea turtle nesting habits and frequencies. These data have been monitored from Georgia to Maryland. From this data, it has been determined that North Carolina turtles in 2021 laid an average of 3.5 nests for the season.
Data since 2010 indicate that a female can lay as many as eight clutches per season ever 14 days. The nests can be as close as a few miles apart or as far as a few hundred miles, which seems like a good survival strategy for the nests which can be threatened by weather, like hurricanes, beach overwash and other factors. The incubation period of the Emerald Isle nests averaged 55.9 days, and of the 26 nests, 17 were laid by 17 unique females. Three of the females laid multiple nests right back here in Emerald Isle.
Although North Carolina, and for that matter Virginia and Maryland, don’t record the high numbers of nests that the southern states do, especially Florida, the northern range of the nesting is important. Like some other egg-laying reptiles, alligators for example, the sex of turtles is determined by incubation temperature during a critical time in their development. Cooler temperatures of the farther north states result in a higher number of males, while higher temperatures result in a predominance of females in the warmer more southerly states.
Next week I’ll summarize what YOU can do in support of the sea turtle program.
---------------------
Now for the fishing.
If you have not been holding up in a cave, you can appreciate the wild swings in this early May weather, one day worrying about the heat index, the next wind chill factors.
Yes, hot and humid and southwest winds gusting and temperatures in the 80s, followed by a chill in the northeasterlies and temperatures in the 40s. This has bounced our ocean water temperatures between the mid-60s to the near mid-70s. As I write this report, surf temperatures are at 67 degrees and the surf as pretty green as it gets, while the sound is at 62 degrees and white caps. So, for what it means, here is what I know.
The Spanish mackerel, blues and bonito bites continue to astound. By all standards, the Spanish and Atlantic bonito action is the best in years. Fish are good-size and plentiful. Even the blues are getting bigger into the 3-plus-pound range and a few choppers in the mix too. Then there are the gray trout, not only the numbers, but the size with as many citations as I can remember in many years with a number of fish in the 5- to 7-pound class, and they are everywhere.
All the above predators are being caught from Cape Lookout on into the nearshore ARs (315 and 320) and the turning basin, around Beaufort Inlet and Fort Macon, as well as around and about Bogue Inlet. If you are out at the Cape Lookout Jetty and Shoals, there are the big old reds to be had schooling up there along with the choppers.
On top of this, the big predators are making a strong showing, that is the king mackerel and cobia. There have been some short releases, but the fish coming to the weigh-in stations are ranging from 40 to over 60 pounds, and most are being hooked soaking menhaden on the bottom. King mackerel are also making a showing with fish to 40 pounds taken nearshore and 20-plus-pounders from Bogue Inlet and Topsail piers. Hopefully the recent drop in temperatures won’t freeze out these fish.
Inside fishing is good with both red and black drum, speckled trout and sheepshead all being caught.
There are still sheepshead at the ocean fishing piers as they move into the backwaters for the summer. The reds are in the marsh flats, with both reds and specks taking topwater baits. I haven’t seen much action in the creeks at this time.
---------------------
For the piers, Oceanana Pier reports Spanish and blues best early and late, sea mullet best at night black drum and grays.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a good week with Spanish, a blues blitz, croakers, sea mullet, another short cobia release and a 22-pound king mackerel weighed while another was lost. Last Thursday, some big sea mullet were landed on sand fleas…there were a few fleas on the beach just west of the pier. It’s surprising how fast they have recovered from last year’s beach nourishment.
Seaview Pier reports good Spanish and blues with some chopper blues in the mix, along with sea mullet, croakers and even very early spots. They also landed one king last week.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish, blues, mullet, black drum and grays. They landed one king and lost two last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with the southwest wind dirtying up the water. They did have some Spanish and blues when the water cleared and sea mullet at night.
---------------------
Offshore right now is a mess with wind at 25 to 35 miles per hour, gale-force warnings through Wednesday, along with 6- to 9-foot seas.
Be safe out there.
---------------------
Hands Across the Sand (HAS) is coming back to Emerald Isle on Saturday, May 21.
For the last two years, COVID-19 has kept us from gathering, and we are looking forward to great participation this year.
HAS is an international event with gatherings worldwide. We are making a statement to support improved water quality, reduced plastic pollution on our beaches and to support clean energy. Join us at 11:45 a.m. that day and join hands along the water’s edge from noon to 12:15 p.m. to show our solidarity.
To participate, come to Bogue Inlet Pier on May 21. The owner of the pier, Mike Stanley, will graciously allow free parking from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Check in with the parking attendant at the booth and say you are participating in HAS. You’ll pay a parking deposit but will get a ticket stub that allows you to get a refund if you leave by 1:30 p.m.
We hope to see you there! (Thanks to Joel Dunn for this reminder).
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.