OCEAN — Another night, another close loss for the Croatan girls basketball team.
The Cougars fell at home 34-25 to Northside-Pinetown on Wednesday to slip to 4-6 overall. The defeat was their fourth straight, all by single digits.
They also lost to the Panthers (8-1) by a score of 41-34 on Friday, fell at home Southside 50-45 on Dec. 15 and at Spring Creek 33-29 on Dec. 12.
“It’s kind of the same story, different night,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “A close game and we just couldn’t get ahead of it. We played great defense until the end. It’s what we want, to be in a position to win late in the game.”
Defense was certainly the name of the game for the first three quarters. The Panthers only led 10-9 at halftime, and both teams scored seven in the third.
Croatan took a promising lead to start the fourth with a three-pointer from Madi Rogers and a field goal from Marisa Cowley for a 21-17 advantage.
The visitors took less than a minute to tie it up with two buckets from Mariah Jones and went on to score 13 straight. Jones scored two more points, and Madison Scheffler added four on the run.
Northside outscored the Cougars 17-9 overall in the final period, where Jones tallied nine of her game-high 13 points.
Croatan’s offense only scored consecutive buckets twice in the game, including the run to start the fourth quarter. Ginger Hayden scored her team’s last four points in the final period and finished with nine total to lead the offense.
Only four Cougars scored in the game, with Madi Rogers going for six points and Neely McMannen and Cowley for five apiece.
“We don’t have one single scorer we can rely on every night,” Gurley said. “It has to be a balanced approach. We usually do accomplish that, but we just need more shots to fall. I liked some things we did. We took 48 shots. I like that. We took 25 threes. I liked that. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”
Croatan has taken its lumps so far this season, losing six of its last eight, but those six games came against five teams with a combined .818 win percentage.
“I know they’re hurt right now, but it’s a process,” Gurley said. “We have to trust it. When conference starts, this group is going to be battle-tested. I have a feeling it’s going to work out for us in the end.”
After the holiday break, the Cougars will play one more nonconference game against Southside (8-2) on Thursday, Jan. 5, looking for a reversal from its 50-45 loss to the Seahawks on Dec. 15.
The following night, they will host West Carteret (3-7) for the start of 3A Coastal Conference play.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside............................... 5 5 7 17 - 34
Croatan.................................. 6 3 7 9 - 25
NORTHSIDE (34) – Jones 13, Cahoon 7, DeHoog 7, Maddie 4, Scheffler 2, Scott 1.
CROATAN (25) – Hayden 9, Rogers 6, Cowley 5, McMannen 5.
