MOREHEAD CITY — The 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament wrapped up Sunday with an awards ceremony at Jack’s Waterfront Bar in Morehead City.
The captain, crew and anglers of Widespread took center stage at the end, accepting a check worth $1,678,250 for the winning 656.5-pound blue marlin caught Friday.
This year, seven blue marlin reached the scale at Big Rock Landing, but it was the last one that took the biggest piece of the tournament’s record $4.74 million purse. There was a record number 270 boats entered in the tournament.
The other six blue marlin brought to the weigh station this week were a 521.6-pounder off Natural, 512.4 pounds off Outnumbered, 479.2 pounds off Widespread, 448.8 pounds off Following Seas, 446.8 pounds off Anticipation and 419.3 pounds off Dancin Outlaw. There was a blue marlin brought in every day except Wednesday and Saturday.
Widespread spent the majority of the week fishing near the Hatteras end of the tournament boundary. After angler Cole Pirrung reeled in the winning fish on Friday, it took Capt. Jay Watson more than five hours to reach the Morehead City weigh station with a big crowd at 10:30 p.m. waiting for the fish.
Pirrung fought the blue marlin for four hours, but even the long ride home wasn’t enough to slow the excitement of the catch.
“I tried to take a quick nap because it’s a five-hour ride back,” he said, “but I couldn’t. Too much adrenaline.”
The long ride back turned out to be well worth it for the 51-foot Crown Marine based out of the Oregon Inlet, which began the day in third place after Cole’s brother, Luke, reeled in a 479.2-pounder on Thursday. There was no doubt on the return ride that this second fish was significantly bigger.
“When it first came up in the spread, it looked big,” he said. “It was jumping around back there and… they said that fish is 100 yards away and you can still see it, so it’s a monster.”
Widespread’s bigger catch knocked its smaller one off the leaderboard. No boat in the tournament’s history has ever placed two leaderboard fish in the same year.
“I feel a little bad knocking (Luke) out of third,” Pirrung said, “but not too bad to be honest.”
Pirrung’s father, David, was elated at the docks Friday. Not only was the boat he owns in a comfortable lead, he could celebrate Father’s Day a little early with three sons who have boated and weighed a blue marlin at the Big Rock. Connor Pirrung caught a 569.9-pounder off Donna Mae in 2019.
The finale to the day was bigger than what David Pirrung was expecting the night before when he just wanted to get some food and shut-eye.
“When we left here last night, we were just thinking about getting some food and getting some sleep,” he said. “The captain said we were going out again, and we listen to the captain. Glad we did.”
There was a little late-day drama Saturday before the tournament officially ended at 2 p.m. Carolina Pirate hooked up at 1:57, pulled its hook 30 seconds later and then hooked back up for a doubleheader at 1:58. One of those hooks got pulled and the other was attached to the wrong species.
“We tried to stay calm,” Connor Pirrung said. “I still felt good about 656, even if they were hooked up on a blue marlin.”
Natural finished in second place of the tournament with a 521.6-pound catch, but the Beaufort boat can hardly complain after going home with $1,282,450 in prizes from the Big Rock. It won the Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $828,750 on Tuesday for boating the first blue marlin of the competition weighing more than 500 pounds. The second-place prize this year was an additional $453,700.
Natural’s catch was reeled in by angler Jonathan Fulcher with Capt. Carl Beale at the wheel. It was weighed on Tuesday, at the tail end of a thunderstorm band that soaked the weigh station and sent onlookers scurrying under the tournament’s event tents.
Outnumbered of Wrightsville Beach finished in third place with a 512.4-pound blue marlin pulled in by angler Billy Thompson on Thursday. The James Breen-captained boat went home with a $301,800 payout.
Outnumbered was one of four boats to bring a fish to the scale on Thursday. It was a welcome sight after only two fish were brought in through the first three days.
Dancin Outlaw and Anticipation were the other boats Thursday with blue marlin. Following Seas weighed its fish on Monday.
This year’s Big Rock featured not only a record purse, but a record field of 270 boats. One of those boats, Catch 23, is owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who appeared at the docks on Monday for a brief interview with his longtime friend and Big Rock TV guest host Curtis Strange.
In the release division, Wave Paver of Port Canaveral, Fla. finished with the lead with 925 points for the release of two blue marlin and a white marlin The boat went home with $207,188 in prizes.
Anita Jean finished in second place with 925 points for a $124,313 payout, and Bill Collector placed third with 800 points for $82,875 in prizes.
There were 141 releases all week, including 86 blue marlin, 39 white marlin and 14 sailfish. The record for total releases is 180 set in 2020.
The Winner Take All Dolphin Division was another big payday for Big Rock anglers. This year, it was upcoming Big Rock president, Fin Print Capt. Emery Ivey, and angler John Seegars who claimed the $536,125 prize for a 48.3-pound mahi mahi caught on Thursday.
Low Profile finished in second place of the division with a 41.4-pound dolphin, while Memories placed third with a 38.5-pounder.
Reel Quick won the wahoo division with a 66.1-pound fish reeled in by Lisa Merriam on Wednesday.
Bill Collector brought in the tournament’s biggest tuna on Monday, a 52.3-pounder caught by Mike Casey.
In the outboard division, 2020 Big Rock winner Pelagic Hunter II won with 525 points and went home with a $15,725 payout.
