MOREHEAD CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot of things from us this year, and it continues to take as the high school athletic calendar quickly approaches.
County rivalry games will be a rarity during the 2020-2021 campaign.
Each sport, except for football, which will play seven games, is allowed just 14 contests, meaning East Carteret and Croatan will strictly play a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference slate.
And that means, for the most part, those two programs won’t play West Carteret thanks to the large split league slate.
“I hate losing the rivalry games,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “But in the big scheme of things, let’s be thankful we are playing. We can get back to rivalry games when things are somewhat normal.”
The die was cast Wednesday at the Coastal 8 athletic directors meeting. Croatan AD Dave Boal and Griffee made a pitch to include nonconference games but quickly realized it wasn’t feasible.
“Daniel and I, the more we talked it out, we realized it was a want, not a need,” Boal said. “We wanted to play our rivals. We absolutely hate the idea of not playing them, but playing the conference schedule was more beneficial to everyone. We basically figured out there was no way we could do anything but play our conference.”
Croatan and West have become heated rivals since Croatan came on the scene in 1998. East-West games go back to 1965. For the first time since 1964, there won’t be a Mullet Bucket football game between East and West.
“Losing that is big in this community,” West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “You’re talking about 55 years of history. Losing that game, it hurts. And it has nothing to do with economics. It’s a right of passage. A lot of generations have played in that game. It would have been nice to figure out a way to play it, but there is nothing easy about this.”
Not every Coastal 8 athletic program features teams in every sport, such as golf and tennis, so there may be some county rivalry games between East-West and West-Croatan to fill those slots.
Losing gate receipts doesn’t factor into the loss of these rivalry games, seeing that the number of fans will likely be limited.
“We’re losing money this year, we’re just going to,” Turner said. “We’ll probably hemorrhage money. Thankfully, our booster club is amazing.”
And while Boal and Griffee are both set scheduling-wise, Turner is still trying to fill slots as the 3A Coastal Conference has just six teams, and the first practice of the year is only 44 days away.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’re in a scramble to find nonconference games. We’re trying to get some nonconference games for boys soccer, and we’re getting up into the Wilson area. It’s tough.”
