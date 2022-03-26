OCEAN — Croatan swept its first home track and field meet of the season with victories over White Oak, East Carteret and Dixon.
The Cougars dominated the boys meet with 138 points, followed by the Vikings with 70, the Mariners with 41 and the Bulldogs with 17.
The girls won their meet by 32 points while totaling 99. White Oak was again the runner-up with 67, East finished with 53 and Dixon with 25.
A.J. Matas swept the throwing events in the boys meet, taking the shot put with a 50-feet, 1-inch push and the discus with a 116-04 throw.
Croatan also swept the top three of those events.
Matt Finizio took second in the shot put with a 40-7 push, followed by Landon Gray with a 35-09 toss.
Will Rouse was second in the discus with a 114-05 throw and Michael McCabe third at 101-03.
The Cougars also swept the pole vault with Ben Futral, and Jack Daffron each vaulting 12-0 followed by Robert Wallace at 9-0.
Another top-three sweep took place in the 400 meters with Luke Nicolajsen touching the line in 53.18 seconds, followed by Brayden Stephens in 53.56 and Justin Wax in 55.49.
Croatan showed its depth in the 1,600-meter relay by filling the top three spots with times of 3:36.46, 3:39.68 and 3:48.87.
Cooper Stephens and Kenny Lombreglia earned personal records in the 300-meter hurdles with Stephens finishing in 43.89, followed by Lombreglia in 46.15.
Croatan took the top two spots in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:33.54 and 8:36.96.
The Cougars also won the 400-meter relay in 47.07 and the 800-meter relay in 1:39.50.
Tim McCabe captured the 110-meter hurdles in 18.68, Matthew Quispe placed first in the 800 meters in 2:04, and Tyrese Cone took the 3,200 meters in 10:56.79.
Aiden Tew was the runner-up in the 800 meters in 2:10.89 and the high jump with a 5-0 leap.
Other runner-up finishes included Trey Austin in the 1,600 meters in 5:00.04 and Peyton Heath in the triple jump with a 36-10 tale of the tape.
Holden Martin placed third in the high jump with a 5-0 leap, and Noah Guerrero was third in the 1,600 meters in 5:06.82.
------------------
Ginger Hayden won the triple jump on the girls side with a 32-09 leap, took the high jump with a 4-06 clearance and finished third in the long jump with a distance of 15-07.
Tessa McFarland was victorious in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.09 and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.69.
Paige Merrell took the 100-meter hurdles in 17.28 and ended up second in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.72.
Alyssia Trigleth captured the 400 meters in 1:01.70 and claimed third in the 200 meters in 27.17.
Other winners included Janelle Ketner in the 800 meters in 2:44.50 and Bri Sanders in the pole vault with a 5-06 clearance.
Angelica Steffy was the runner-up in the discus with a 74-08 throw and finished third in the shot put with a 25-01 push.
Ayla Zales placed second in the 3,200 meters in 13:34.18, and Hazel Scott was runner-up in the shot put with a 26-01 push.
Croatan earned four runner-up finishes in relays, timing in at 55.38 in the 400 meters, 1:57.95 in the 800 meters, 4:38.01 in the 1,600 meters and 11:15.01 in the 3,200 meters.
Eliana Dettle rounded out the top-three finishers for the Cougars with a 2:53.28 clocking to take third in the 800 meters.
EAST CARTERET
William Sanchez won the 1,600 meters in 4:53.24 and took second in both the 800 meters in 2:09.75 and the 3,200 meters in 11:12.57.
Jaden Watson grabbed a triumph in the high jump with a 5-02 clearance.
The Mariners claimed two second-place finishes in relays, timing in at 47.40 in the 400 meters and 1:41.48 in the 800 meters.
Branson Long took third in the triple jump with a 35-03 leap.
------------------
Andralyn Livingston provided the highlight of the day for East in the girls meet, breaking a 29-year-old school record in the 200 meters.
Livingston toed the line in 25.09 to break the 1993 mark of Amanda Johnson, who went on to star at East Carolina.
Livingston also won the 100 meters in 12.23 and placed third in the long jump with a 16-04 leap.
Tanzania Locklear swept the throwing events, taking the shot put with a 33-05 push and the discus with a 90-09 throw.
Cece Johnson captured the long jump with a 17-04 leap and took second in the 200 meters in 26.36.
The Mariners finished first in the 400-meter relay in 51.53.
Jamaya Shelton took second in the triple jump with a 30-00.25 leap.
