MOREHEAD CITY — The words thrown at Jackson Sproul from the J.H. Rose dugout in the first matchup with West Carteret can’t be printed here.
Let’s just say they felt his derrière was rather large.
“And they were not saying it quiet either,” the West senior said. “They were saying it loud.”
Despite the slings and arrows from the Rampants, Sproul pitched well, giving up just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings on one hit. He struck out five and walked two, but his team surrendered three unearned runs and fell 6-1 on March 15.
“They were throwing some hard stuff at me (from the dugout), and I really think it was just because I was throwing really good against them and they were trying to rattle me,” he said. “At first, it wasn’t that bad. Greenville teams are always chirping, but I can handle that. They were just barking and saying dumb stuff, and then all of a sudden, they started yelling actual insults at me. I’ve heard other stuff before but nothing like that.”
To say Sproul wanted to defeat J.H. Rose in the rematch last Thursday in Greenville is an understatement.
The Patriots (3-3) dealt the first loss of the season to the Rampants (9-1), the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings and the No. 3 team in the state across all classifications.
“I just knew I wanted to beat them,” Sproul said. “I wanted to beat them bad.”
He had a large hand in the 10-8 win.
Sproul hit a solo homer in the second inning to bring his team to within two runs at 3-1 and made certain to enjoy it.
“Once I saw that umpire signal it, I slowed down quite a bit,” he said. “I made sure to take my time.”
After his team scored two runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 5-3 game, Sproul took the mound. He gave up three runs, but none of them earned, on just one hit in three innings while striking out two and walking one.
“I was ready for them,” he said. “I surprised myself by how calm I was. Even after they got some hits and scored some unearned runs. I remained calm and got out of the inning.”
West faced a 7-3 deficit when it came up to bat in the top of the seventh and put seven runs across the plate to pull ahead 10-7 before the Rampants scored a run in the bottom of the frame.
“That was one of the best high school games I’ve been a part of,” Sproul said. “It definitely made the win sweeter after what they said in the first game.”
Sproul reported the victory has been a huge confidence boost for his team after beating a perennial power program like J.H. Rose that was won seven state championships.
“We’re from Carteret County, and we’re a good team, but compared to a team like Rose, we’re nobodies,” he said. “They have college commits, scouts look at them, and they have won state championships. When a team of nobodies beats a team of somebodies, it’s a pretty big deal. To be a part of that, it’s a very, very cool experience.”
Sproul’s confidence was already soaring after a great start to his senior season. He leads the team in ERA (0.49), innings pitched (14 1/3), strikeouts (20), opposing batting average (.077) and opposing on-base percentage (.172).
If that wasn’t enough, he’s also leading the team in batting average (.474) and RBIs (eight) while ranking second in both on-base percentage (.524) and slugging (.684).
Compare those numbers to those in his junior season and there is no comparison.
He had a 6.05 ERA in 22 innings with 18 strikeouts and 25 walks while opposing batters put up a .286 average and a .464 on-base percentage. He hit .105 in 19 at-bats with two RBIs and three runs.
“Last year, I was playing on ice,” Sproul said. “I was scared to make a mistake, which is a bad thing, especially in baseball, considering how mentally challenging the sport is. I try not to think too much about it. When I overthink and get in my head, that is when it goes downhill. To be playing the way I’m playing right now, it feels really good.”
He's happy to put up some good numbers after following in the footsteps of older brother, Samuel, who hit .409 in 44 career games with a .535 on-base percentage, 50 runs and 27 RBIs.
“He played the game with a lot of passion,” Sproul said. “He played his heart out every single time and I’ve tried to do that too. I have a name to live up to at West, and I want to keep the respect on the Sproul name.”
A standout student, ranking 11th in his senior class with a 4.5 GPA, he’s looking to follow in Samuel’s scholarly footsteps as well by attending UNC Chapel Hill where’s he’s considering a pre-med route or studying environmental science.
Here are a few of Sproul’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Lone Survivor.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Chris Stapleton.
Favorite Song: “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers.
Favorite Book: “Percy Jackson & The Olympians” by Rick Riordan.
Favorite Team: Atlanta Braves.
Favorite Athlete: Freddie Freeman.
Favorite Vacation: Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Favorite Hobby: Hunting and fishing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “Don’t think. Just do.” – Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
Favorite Food: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Drink: Cook Out.
Favorite Restaurant: Summer.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Making it to the fourth round of the state playoffs my junior year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Alan Broadhurst.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “During warmups, always touch the shrimp/Cook Out run with the team.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Theo Vonn.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jesus, Chuck Norris, Albert Pujols, Teddy Roosevelt and Jackie Chan.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: “CW Bayer, Landon Millis, Dalton Newman, Mark Norman, Davis Starling, and a good survival coach would be Mike Smalls. We’d have some fun at least before we die.”
Items for a Deserted Island: Water, tackle box, an axe, a long rope and a gun with just a few bullets.
