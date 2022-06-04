MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins split their last two games to fall to 2-4 on the season.
The Fish lost 9-8 on the road Thursday night to the Wilmington Sharks in extra innings after defeating the Holly Springs Salamanders by a 7-4 score at home on Tuesday.
Going by the name Fish Tacos on Tuesday, the team jumped out to a lead in the first innings thanks to sacrifice flies from Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) and Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt).
A Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) RBI double in the second inning extended the lead to three.
After the Salamanders (3-3) cut the lead to two, Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) and Tuffy McGwire (Quinnipiac) scored on wild pitches in the fourth to make it a 5-1 game.
Morehead City answered back again thanks to another RBI double from Watson and an RBI single from first basemen Zack Miller (Catawba).
Watson went 3-for-4 on the night and now leads the Coastal Plain League with a .636 average.
Holly Springs pushed across a run in the top of the seventh, but were shut down by reliever Matt Hickey in the eighth and ninth innings.
The Tarleton State redshirt sophomore struck out three, walked one and gave up one hit in two shutout frames.
A David Milam (Trevecca Nazarene) sacrifice fly led to an error in the bottom of the 11th on Thursday to break an 8-8 tie and give the Sharks the 9-8 win over the Marlins.
Wilmington (3-2) is now 2-0 in the series this season after taking a 4-2 victory earlier in the year.
Luke Powell (Cal State Northridge) gave Morehead City its lone run early on as his sacrifice fly plated Colton Becker (Morehead State) in the second inning.
The visitors trailed 5-1 entering the fourth when a Jac Croom (UNC Wilmington) double and McGwire single made it a 5-3 contest.
The Marlins sent three runs across the dish in the seventh to tie it up at 6-6 after Watson and Kameron Heath (South Carolina-Sumter) scored on an error and Miller scored on a wild pitch.
Both teams scored two runs in the 10th to send it to the 11th where the Sharks prevailed.
Morehead City will travel Saturday to take on the Peninsula Pilots (1-3) at War Memorial Stadium before returning to Big Rock Stadium on Monday to match up with Wake Forest FUNGO and then make the long trip on Tuesday to meet with Asheboro Zookeepers (0-2).
