MOREHEAD CITY — The opening set of the 3A first-round volleyball state playoff matchup between West Carteret and South Johnston on Saturday proved to be an anomaly.
The Patriots took that set 25-7 thanks to 18 straight service points from Grayson Edwards. The Trojans took the next three sets 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.
“In that first set, we just caught them on their heels,” West coach Michael Turner said. “They were still on the bus. That isn’t what we were prepared for, and that isn’t what they were prepared for. Sets two through four were what we were ready for.”
No. 17 seed South Johnston improved to 17-8 on the season and advanced to the second round where it took on No. 1 seed Cedar Ridge (26-2) on Tuesday night.
No. 16 seed West saw its year end with a 12-8 mark.
“We battled this year,” Turner said. “We had kids who played hurt, sick, out of position. I can’t be prouder of what we did this season. We just didn’t do enough to advance. It’s always hard when it ends. You don’t want it to, ever.”
The Patriots were without two of their best players in Megan Kenon and Maddie Mansfield, each of whom fought through injuries during the season.
“We had too many missing parts,” Turner said. “When you go into the playoffs with five freshmen, two sophomores, you do what you have to do. I don’t know if we’ve ever had a season missing this level of players.”
Edwards, one of six seniors on the squad, gave hope to an enthusiastic crowd with a phenomenal run of 18 serves, including six aces, to take the score from 2-2 to 20-2. Kills from Ann Pierce Jackson and Macy Wojciechowski and a block from Rachel Chambers helped close the set out.
“We didn’t get too high after that first set,” Turner said. “There was no reason to get too high. We knew that wasn’t going to be indicative of the match.”
In the other huddle, Matthew Adams was trying to quickly right the ship after a long bus ride from Four Oaks.
“I told them that it would have taken just one pass to prevent that whole thing from happening,” the South Johnston coach said. “And once it started rolling, the wheels came off and we just couldn’t find a point. I told them to forget what happened, that it doesn’t matter. If we win the next set, it’s even at 1-1, and that was our focus, to take care of business in the next set.”
West then took a 7-3 lead in the second set with two kills from Courtney Tyndall and a kill apiece from Edwards and Chambers.
“I was getting ready to call a timeout, but we eventually took the lead,” Adams said. “Once we got going and got some momentum, we were more energetic, playing loose, having fun.”
Trailing 7-3, the Trojans went on a 13-2 run with three aces from Kennedy Byrd and two from Grayson Johnson.
The Patriots fought back from 16-9 with a 12-3 stretch with Edwards serving on three, including an ace, and notching two kills. Jackson and Wojciechowski also had kills, and Sara Beck Pruitt served three points to give the home team a 21-19 advantage.
Three hitting errors and a serving error doomed West over the next seven points as South Johnston evened it up at a set apiece with a 25-22 win.
“We had to clean up some unforced errors,” Turner said.
The Patriots got left in the dust in the third set, falling behind 16-8, but then scored five of the next six points to climb into contention with kills from Edwards and Tyndall and three service points from Sadie Pruitt. The Trojans responded with eight of the last nine points to run away with the 25-14 victory.
West trailed 16-10 in the fourth set when it went on a 9-3 run with two kills and a block from Chambers, a kill from Jackson and an ace from Katelyn Starling. South Johnston took five of the next six points to end the set at 25-20.
“They didn’t give up after we came back and made a statement by winning that second set,” Adams said. “And the third set they faltered, but they were resilient in that fourth set and nearly pushed it to five. Hats off to them.”
