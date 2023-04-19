ATLANTA — Cooper Webb didn’t finish on the podium and was far from pleased with his performance Saturday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
His afternoon, however, could have been worse.
The county native placed fourth in the 13th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross to finish in that spot for the second straight race.
He is the lone rider in the series to finish in the top five of every round. More importantly, he finished one spot ahead of season points leader Eli Tomac to help Webb cut his deficit from seven points to six with only four rounds remaining.
“I rode like (expletive) honestly,” Webb said after the race. “That’s the bottom line. The leaders got away and Eli was all over me, so that was the main goal, to keep him behind. I just was off, didn’t feel comfortable. You’ve got to take these bad days and do what you’ve got to do.”
Prior to his back-to-back fourth-place finishes, Webb had produced seven straight podium finishes and stood in a tie for the season points lead with Tomac.
After qualifying in fourth in the morning, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider was exceptional in winning the first heat of the day but was affected by his start in the main event.
The two-time 450SX champion completed lap one in fifth position but lost crucial time to the leaders in the early stages and ended up nearly seven seconds behind Ken Roczen in third place.
Chase Sexton took the checkered flag nearly 18 seconds ahead of Webb.
Sexton earned his third win of the season and 10th podium of the season, giving him the most top-three finishes, and now trails Webb by 11 points for the runner-up spot in the season points standings.
Justin Barcia took second, a full seven seconds behind Sexton. Barcia’s second-place finish was his fifth podium of the year, making him “best in class” among the riders who are not currently in championship contention.
Tomac trailed Webb by 2.5 seconds in the battle for fourth.
Tomac had a slow start out of the gate. In his heat, he got into turn one hot, and then was almost pushed off course by Barcia. Webb had already won his heat, and that put Tomac at a disadvantage in gate selection.
The poor start put Tomac in heavy traffic entering turn one, so he chose to ride safely through the middle of the pack and ended the first lap in seventh.
Webb didn’t start the main event much better. He was fifth in the opening lap. Tomac caught up to him, and with a seven-point advantage entering the round, Tomac used discretion and settled in behind Webb.
Halfway through the main event, Tomac gradually lost contact with Webb, dropping back four seconds as he got his second wind. Tomac stalked Webb, and for a while it seemed he was biding his time. Webb dug deep with two laps remaining and created a gap that was just enough to keep Tomac from blitzing him.
“Atlanta Motor Speedway was an up-and-down day,” Webb said. “Qualifying went really well for me, which was fourth, and then I won my heat race with a good start. I felt great. In the main event, I just didn't get a start, had to make some passes and was a bit far from the lead group, so I didn't ride my best. I was a bit disappointed with that performance. At the of the day, we'll go back this week, get better, aim to get back on the podium and try to win in these coming races.”
The series moves to One MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New JerseyJ this upcoming Saturday. The gate will drop at 7 p.m. and air on Peacock. The Monday re-air will take place at 1 a.m. on CNBC.
