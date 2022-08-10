As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing.
I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
What perfect timing for revisiting that interview, along with then WTFK-107.1 radio host Mike McHugh, over the next two weeks.
Dr. Bogus: I’ve caught a lot of citation fish, but the only ones I actually submitted were the flounder ones. I could have had drum or bluefish or trout on my wall, but I only have the flounder ones, the ones I’m most proud of.
Capt. Lee Winkleman: I feel the same way here Doc. I’m the same way, love them BIG flounder.
Dr. Bogus: You’re fishing mostly in the Morehead Port area and maybe on some of the near reefs, the regulations have to do with the status of the flounder, so what kind of flounder are you actually catching in that area…the southern flounder are the ones they are trying to boost the stocks of. What are you seeing?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: There are three types of flounder we have in this area, the southern, the summer and there’s the Gulf flounder. And we have in our area the summer is most dominant, and it’s very hard to tell the difference between the three. You almost have to be a scientist to know, but there are specific items you look for. The Gulf and the summer flounder have specific markings that have dark brown spots that actually look like a triangle or five patterns, whereas the southern generally don’t. They have kind of like light spots. Anyway, we catch a lot of southern flounders. That’s what I’ve seen locally. The Gulf flounder is a flounder that’s usually a reef fish out on the reefs or in the deep ocean deep waters over 50 feet.
Dr. Bogus: What’s your biggest flounder?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: Well, my personal best…
Dr. Bogus: No hedging the bet here Lee!
Capt. Lee Winkleman: My personal best is documented at 8.9-pounds. That’s a citation that I got last year. The funny story there is about this is that last year when the season ended, really the day after the season ended, I pulled up a 9.5. But about 8½ pounds is about my personal best.
Mike McHugh: Can you tell us where you caught that one?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: Absolutely. Anyone who has lived in this area for over the last 12, 15 years, historically the port wall of Morehead City is renowned for BIG flounder. And there are specific certain spots. Mine was caught actually on the back side of the port wall, looking at the Haystacks and drifting through there one day, and my last minnow, it was the smallest little minnow, and make sure you have a good net man, make sure your net man is on your side.
Dr. Bogus: That’s one of the questions I had…one thing with flounder it’s tricky netting them.
Mike McHugh: It’s a team, a team effort right.
Capt. Lee Winkleman: Make sure he’s your best friend and make sure that the net is big, because these flounder when they lay out flat, they get very violent and they try to come out of the water, and sometimes when they come out of the water, they are really calm, and soon as they see you, they are done! They want to get out of there.
Dr. Bogus: What are some of your favorite locations if you are targeting BIG flounder? They are really a structure-oriented fish because they are ambush feeders. What are some of the spots you can recommend for people?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: I was just telling Mike on the break, big founder are ambush feeders. They lay flat. They are not a fish that migrates around or swims a lot. They lay flat and dormant and wait for an easy kill. So as a mullet swims by or a shrimp or anything live, they just jump out and attack it. So, structure, they like to hide in the shade, I’ve caught some of my biggest flounder in shade, so they like sitting around docks pilings. I’ve caught some of my biggest flounders off docks, right off the Morehead City waterfront in like one foot of water. Last year in the fall, I caught a 4-pounder in 1½ foot of water, I cast 4 feet out from the wall. They like all kind of reef structures. When you are out in the ocean, they like jetties of course. You can’t just catch them put in the open like most species, so you definitely have to search for structure.
Dr. Bogus: If you fish some of the nearshore reefs, which ones do you like to fish, and are there locations where the flounder stack up a little bit better?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: That would have been a great Tim Rudder question. He has the marks on his, I’d like to buy that someday. Anyway AR 315 and AR 320 are generally easy reefs to attack, It’s only maybe 20 minutes away from the Beaufort Inlet. But you have the Liberty Ship out there…the AR 315 has probably 25 designated structural pieces anywhere from concrete pilings to ships and airplanes. The flounder just hover around those structures, because one thing that those structures attract is bait and baitfish. So out there on the reef, you can generally fish flounder two different ways – live bait like Tim and I do, or you can use bucktails and Gulp! shrimp and jig for them.
Dr. Bogus: If you are looking for the big fish, people often say, “Big fish, big bait … is that the right approach?
Capt. Lee Winkleman: That’s a great question Doc. You know in the last four years when I’ve caught flounder over 6 pounds, I open them up and you would be shocked what I find inside them. Last year, I opened up a 6-pounder, and he had a whole spot, and the spot was 10 inches! We’ve not talking a small fish. These predators, you know flounders are such predatory fish. When they open their mouths, you can stick a beer can in one over 5 pounds. They swallow fish whole, whole pinfish…
Dr. Bogus: People normally see their mouths closed, but when you open them up, they got a surprisingly BIG opening. check out my photo! (https://www.ncoif.com/fishy-teeth-up-close-and-personal/).
Next week, how successful flounder fishing is like a game of chess.
---------------------
This year’s water temperatures have consistently measured over my normal averages that I’ve gotten since 1995.
One day last week, I measured the surf around Bogue Inlet Pier at 86 degrees, and the sound hit 90 degrees. These were early morning temperatures and not subjected to the heat of the day. To compare, the last time I measured 90 degrees in Bogue Sound was in the summers of 2005 and 2007, so you can see how unusual that was.
Fishing inside has held up well for trout, red and black drum and sheepshead, especially early and late in the day or in the dark. This stands for fishing from the New River, through Swansboro and Emerald Isle marshes to the Neuse, and oh by the way, there are plenty of catch-and-release flounder to be had too. Topwater and live baits are working for specks and reds if you can stand the heat and humidity.
Live shrimp and fiddlers are taking black drum and big sheepshead, some pushing 10 pounds around hard structures like White Oak River bridges, Emerald Isle bridge and all that stuff around the Morehead City Port and Turning Basin. If you find it hard to fish the bridges, work the docks along the Intracoastal or work the nearshore wrecks and reefs. Flounder are there too.
---------------------
The surf action is still sluggish with those high temperatures, but there are some Spanish and blues around the inlets and some sea mullet being caught on sandfleas.
To the south on Topsail Island, there are pompano and palometa, and pompano from the surf at Ocracoke but not much reported here on Bogue Banks. As the old drum fishery fires up, there is a decent bite of slot and above reds on Ocracoke but not here at this time.
If you get outside the muddy beach water, Spanish mackerel and blues are still doing well, casting and trolling, with kings in the mix from nearshore out to 70 feet.
---------------------
For the piers, the summer heat hash-bash continues with fishing slow.
Oceanana Pier reports slow fishing with some black drum, croakers, plenty flounder and sharks and rays. No Spanish or blues in the muddy water.
Bogue Inlet Pier is also slow with scattered croakers, and I did see a small tarpon released this week. When the water cleared a bit, several sheepshead (on fiddler crabs) and speckled trout were brought to the deck.
Seaview Pier reports both red and black drum, a few Spanish and blues and some more released tarpon. It’s been a very good tarpon year.
Surf City Pier reports a few 5-pound Spanish, a few big kings, spots, sea mullet and blues.
Jolly Roger Pier reports scattered bottom fish at night, an occasional Spanish and a few kings.
---------------------
Offshore, there has been some letup in the wind, so offshore fishing has picked up.
I did hear of some nice king mackerel and wahoo around the 14-Buoy. The mahi action offshore is still holding up as well.
---------------------
Then there is the “mullet blow,” the mass migration of finger and striped mullet out of our backwaters into the ocean.
My data over nearly 25 years indicates that the FIRST mullet blow usually occurs by the end of August, so there is hope for a revitalization of the surf action in just a few weeks.
I’m looking for a nice northeast blow to trigger things. My hope springs eternal…I think. This event is my start to the fall fishing season. I’ll talk about this in a few weeks.
---------------------
As for the Emerald Isle turtle update, there are now at least 29 nests here in as I write this report Monday. Several nests have hatched out already.
Sure sounds like a busy year for 2022 turtles here in Emerald Isle. Thanks!
---------------------
FYI: Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier might have a buyer after two years on the market. Check out Brad Rich’s article at: https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_0d0e1260-1299-11ed-829c-b31af3b54dc1.html.
---------------------
Also FYI: The Rodanthe "Jug Handle" Bridge officially opened last week…finally, by-passing the most vulnerable stretch of NC 12.
