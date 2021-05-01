OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team may be hard pressed to match its usual sparkling dual record this season.
The Cougars, who went 26-4 last year, face a monster slate, including Havelock twice, New Bern, West Carteret, Laney, C.B. Aycock, North Brunswick, South Brunswick and West Brunswick.
“And our conference is tough,” coach David Perry said. “Southwest Onslow is going to be really good, and Dixon is always good. We will have to wrestle well to keep up with this schedule. We’ll have to bust our hump to put up a good number in the win column.”
Perry, the lone coach in the program’s 23 years, put together a tough schedule in an unusual season that begins in late April, doesn’t feature individual tournaments in the regular season and doesn’t feature dual competition in the postseason.
Croatan has been to three straight dual-team 2A state finals, losing to Fred T. Foard last year and to West Lincoln the previous two seasons.
“In the dual team, we would have been pretty good,” Perry said. “The West (region) is so tough, I don’t know how we would have done, but I would have liked our chances in the East.”
Those three dual-team state runner-up finishes haven’t been matched in the individual tournaments with the team finishing 14th, 17th and 32nd.
Four returning state qualifiers could return to the team to the top 10 in 2021.
Dakota Gray placed sixth at the 2A state meet in the 182-pound division. Other state qualifiers include Ryan Lindsay (40-14) at 195, Drake Egan (40-14) at 145 and Luke Walker (30-16) at 126.
Gray, Lindsay and Walker are seniors, while Egan is a junior.
“We’re pretty good up top,” Perry said. “I like our potential there. We have four to five kids who have a chance to do well, and we have about nine kids who have a chance to win any given night.”
Other wrestlers in higher weights who are looking to have standout seasons include Anthony Marello (160), Landon Gray (195) and Blake McCabe (182). Marello went 37-18 as a junior, Gray went 14-14 as a sophomore and McCabe went 3-4 as a sophomore.
“Anthony is a four-year starter, and I think he has a chance,” Perry said. “Blake has been stuck behind some really good wrestlers, so he’s going to get his chance to shine. Landon has had only one practice after football, so he’ll be good when he gets in shape.”
Perry said his team is as inexperienced at one block of classes (the lower weights) than it has been at any time during his tenure as coach. It’s not that the wrestlers in the lower weights are young or lack talent. They just don’t have much time on the mat.
“Right now, we’ll probably suffer some growing pains down low,” Perry said. “We’ve got a senior at 106 that has never started, a first-year at 113, nobody at 120, a freshman at 126 and a sophomore at 132. There is potential at most of those spots, though.”
That potential was on display in the opening tri-match with Havelock and East Carteret as Colton Lieske won a match at 113 and Cody Rutherford won a match in a 126-pound bout.
Croatan lost six seniors from last year’s team, including Jacob Caldwell (49-7) who finished fourth in the state in the 106-pound division. Colton Sullivan (37-10) chose baseball over wrestling after winning the east regional and qualifying for the state tournament as a junior. Baseball is usually after wrestling during a normal schedule.
There are 24 wrestlers on the roster but oddly just one sophomore in Angelica Steffy.
“We only had two freshmen last year, and now it’s just one in that class,” Perry said. “We thought we were going to have some solid kids from middle school, but they didn’t want to come out and wrestle. It’s a tough sport, but it’s the most rewarding sport, if you’re willing. Thankfully, we have nine freshmen this year.”
