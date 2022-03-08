March 10
At Morehead City - CCMCMS, NMS 2:00 p.m.
At Star Hill - CCBCMS, BMS, DEMS
March 15
At Beaufort Club - NMS, DEMS, BMS 2:00 p.m.
March 17
At Start Hill - BCMS/MCMS
March 24
At Morehead City - NMS/BCMS 2 p.m.
March 28
At Beaufort Club - BMS/DEMS/MCMS 2 p.m.
March 31
At Star Hill CC - Conference Championship 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.