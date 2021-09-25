OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team went 1-1 for the week with one match postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
The Cougars (5-5 overall, 2-0 conference) opened the week with a 3-0 victory over Dixon on Tuesday. They lost to New Bern 3-0 on Wednesday, and their Thursday home match with Richlands got postponed. That match got postponed until Wednesday.
Croatan has already begun its 3A Coastal Conference schedule, playing for the first time as a 3A school in a non-split conference.
The Cougars will square off against their top conference competition, West Carteret (7-4), on the road Tuesday.
Croatan beat Dixon 25-18, 25-9, 25-23 in a match that saw M.J. Klaumann tally 11 kills, two solo blocks and a block assist. Setter Sofia Mendola had 21 assists, 1.5 blocks and seven digs, while Molly Butler finished with six kills and eight digs.
The Cougars lost to New Bern 25-11, 25-10, 25-15. There were no individual statistics available for that game.
Croatan’s next match is Monday at home against nonconference Laney (8-6).
