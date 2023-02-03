MOREHEAD CITY — The 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field championship meet followed the same pattern as much of the regular season.
The West Carteret girls and Croatan boys captured their meets to win titles. The programs had split four regular season meets.
The Croatan boys won their fifth consecutive conference championship while the Patriots snapped a seven-year win streak for the Cougars on the girls side by a 176-161 score.
“Coach (Andy) Bulfer and coach (Rico) Quispe, they put together a good team and a good lineup year after year, and this year was no different, so we knew it was going to be an absolute battle to win the conference,” West co-coach Troy Smith said. “It definitely fell into place in favor of the Patriots.”
The meet was moved up from Wednesday to Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather. Conditions were still less than ideal with temperatures in the high 50s with light rain.
Even though West had won four meets this season, the league title event wasn’t a sure thing as Croatan had also taken four meets when the two met in regular-season competitions.
“Coach (Marshall) Windsor and coach (Cal) Sligh, when they sat down and put our lineup together and scored the meet, we thought it was going to be a single-digit win either way for either team, so for us to win by that much, our girls put together a pretty good day,” Smith said. “We were not expecting a double-digit win.”
Grace Guilford earned four wins for the second year in a row.
She placed first in the 55 meters (7.10 seconds), 300 meters (40.90) and 500 meters (1:15.30). Guilford also teamed up with Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain and Tyler Collins to give the 1,600-meter relay team a win in 4:07.
Collins also had a great day, winning the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (15-05) and finishing second in the 300 meters (42.30).
Ryan Germain collected a pair of runner-up finishes, taking second in both the 1,600 meters (5:45) and 3,200 meters (12:51). She joined Riley Preston, Cate Siebert and Mennella to provide the 3,200-meter relay team with a win in 10:27.
“A lot of kids put together really good days,” Smith said. “Of course, Tyler and Grace, they’re consistent and steady. The unsung hero of the meet was Ryan Germain. She was a big part of the 4x4 team, she ran a blazing split in the 4x8, and then what she was able to do in the 1,600 and 3,200 gave us big points.”
The Patriots also received huge contributions from Mary Beth Garrison and Siebert.
Garrison earned the victory in the triple jump (34-09.5) and placed second in the long jump (14-08). Siebert was triumphant in the 1,000 meters (3:21.20).
“In the triple jump, we got some surprising points because (Croatan’s) Ginger Hayden is very, very tough to beat, and so for us to do that, for Mary Beth Garrison to jump what she jumped, what an absolute incredible jump, a PR by about a foot,” Smith said. “The 4x8 had a really good day, and Cate Siebert breaking through and winning the 1,000 meters as a first-year runner, that was huge.”
Mennella took third in the 500 meters (1:23.70), Molly Scott Cottrell claimed third in the triple jump (29-09), Ashlyn Lewis finished third in the shot put (30-02), and Kendyll Preston, Riley Preston, Hubbard Stack and Minaya Williams secured third in the 800-meter relay (1:52.)
------------------
The Croatan girls fell 15 points short of its seventh straight conference crown.
Swansboro was third with 88, followed by White Oak with 30 and Dixon with seven.
“Most of our girls ran good races and put up some PRs, but West had three girls who had great days – Tyler, Grace and Ryan – and they put up a lot of their points,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We couldn’t match that, but we’re proud of the girls. They did good things. They were disappointed, but they gave everything they had, and it was close. They just came up a little short.”
The Cougars scored three wins in the girls meet.
Lexi Tripp took the 55-meter hurdles (8.60), Cailin Ames finished first in the shot put (35-09), and the team of Kennedy Zaiden, Logan Besemer, Paige Merrell and Tessa McFarland captured the 800-meter relay (1:50.30).
Zaiden, Tripp, Merrell and McFarland took second in the 1,600-meter relay (4:11), and Skylar Nawrocki, Audrey Kirkwood, Cameran Ladd and Ashley Kirkwood claimed the runner-up spot in the 3,200-meter relay (10:38).
“Our relays ran better than they have all year,” Quispe said. “It went well for us in those races.”
McFarland finished second in the 500 meters (1:20.30) and third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.10).
Tripp claimed second in the 55 meters (7.30), and Zaiden ended up third in the 300 meters (42.80).
Hayden took second in the triple jump (32-05) and third in the long jump (14-06).
Kayla Hunt secured third in both the 1,600 meters (5:48) and 3,200 meters (12:58).
Audrey Kirkwood placed second in the 1,000 meters in 3:21.90, followed by Ashley Kirkwood in third in 3:25.
Jadyn Melby took second in the pole vault with a 9-0 vault followed by Bri Saunders in third with an 8-06 clearance.
BOYS
The Cougars not only won their fifth league championship in a row on the boys side, they did so in commanding fashion with 179 points to West’s 101.
“We have a lot of depth on the boys side, and had some PRs,” Quispe said. “We’ve been looking at states, but conference is always important too. We have a lot of state qualifiers.”
Croatan racked up 11 wins. Matthew Quispe was involved in three of them.
He took the 500 meters (1:05.35) and joined Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens and Luke Nicolajsen in the 1,600-meter relay (3:21) and James Wallace, Trey Austin and Nicolajsen in the 3,200-meter relay (8:12) to lead those teams to victory.
The 800-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Justin Wax and Hunter Poole also captured a triumph in 1:32.83.
Tyrese Cone earned two wins, taking the 1,600 meters (2:37) and the 3,200 meters (4:35.)
James Wallace won the 1,000 meters (2:37), followed by Noah Guerrero in second in 2:39.
Nicolajsen was the runner-up in the 500 meters (1:05.72), followed by Cooper Stephens in third in 1:06.10.
“That is our strengths, the mid-distance,” Quispe said.
Cooper Stephens captured the 55-meter hurdles (8.10), followed by Wax in third in 8.50. Wax also took third in the 300 meters (36.40).
Pierce Mahnke in the high jump (15-08), Jake Carroll in the pole vault (12-0) and Matthew Finizio in the shot put (93-07) rounded out the winners.
Riley Robinson finished third in the high jump (5-04), and Robert Wallace took third in the pole vault (10-0).
------------------
West trailed Croatan by a large margin for the top spot but also separated itself from White Oak, which finished third with 82. Swansboro took fourth with 74, followed by Dixon with 16 and Richlands with 10.
“We thought we could finish anywhere from second to fourth on the boys side, but we took second by a comfortable margin,” Smith said. “White Oak and Swansboro were really tough. It was a good day for the boys, and it got better and better as the day went along. Breaking 100 points is a really good day.”
DaRyan Williams gave the Patriots their lone win on the day in the 300 meters (36.10). He joined Peyton Wheeler, Hunter Guthrie and Landon Grey to earn a second-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay (3:25) and linked up with Evan Jones, Guthrie and Wheeler to take third in the 800-meter relay (1:36.01).
The quartet of Chance McCubbin, Jake Knight, Seth Nelson and Grey finished second in the 3,200-meter relay (8:42).
Knight collected a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1,600 meters (4:36) and 3,200 meters (10:20).
McCubbin tallied a pair of third-place spots in the 1,600 meters (4:53) and 3,200 meters (4:53).
Wheeler took second in the 300 meters (36.20), Guthrie placed second in the high jump (5-04), Blaine Norris was second in the shot put (38-05), followed by Rufino Miranda with a 37-09 push, and Seth Nelson took third in the 1,000 meters (2:46).
