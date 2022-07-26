MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins have already proven they have the best pitching staff in the Coastal Plain League.
Now, leading the league with an overall 34-9 record, they have a chance to double down on that fact in the upcoming postseason after the MLB Draft chipped away at the summer collegiate team’s rotation and bullpen.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals last week, while Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin College), Jared Kollar (Rutgers), Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) and Matt Lozovoy (Cal) all signed professional contracts. Wehrle ranked No. 1 on the Fish this summer in innings pitched with 35 1/3, while Wissinger (24 2/3) ranked No. 4, Hickey (24 1/3) No. 5, Lozovoy No. 6 and Kollar (24) No. 7.
Don’t feel too sorry for the Marlins. They are still slated to host the first round of the Petitt Cup Playoffs on Sunday and their collective pitching staff, which has led the CPL all season, and still has plenty of firepower.
As of Monday, with a week left before the playoffs start, Morehead City leads the league in wins (34), strikeouts (487), fewest earned runs allowed (106) and fewest hits allowed (245). It’s worth noting, too, that only two CPL teams have allowed fewer than 150 earned runs, only three have given up fewer than 300 hits and only four teams have totaled more than 400 strikeouts.
“They go out there and throw strikes,” Marlins head coach Sam Carel said. “Whether they’re starting or coming out of the bullpen, they get after it. That’s what we want, for them to come out and attack right away.”
Depth has been a staple of the team since the beginning of the season. That’s made easier when pitch distribution is an organizational priority.
“This team does a great job of making sure our pitchers are taken care of,” Carel said. “They’re not coming in here and putting in an absurd amount of innings so that they’re not fresh when they return to their colleges in the fall.”
The Marlins have one of their own coaching up the pitchers, too. Two-time Marlin and 2019 CPL Pitcher of the Year Eric Miles is back this summer to coach under Carel.
“It has been an awesome experience,” Miles said. “It’s a little different from playing, but I’m still working with a lot of the guys that I have been playing with. That makes it a lot easier.”
Miles played briefly in 2021 before an injury ended his summer. In 2019, he posted a 2.06 ERA over 48 innings, striking out 58 batters and finishing with a 6-0 record as a starter. The former Presbyterian standout, who has seen his share of pitching staffs, agrees with Carel that this group’s aggressiveness is its strength.
“They get out there and attack hitters,” Miles said. “They’re not worried about how they look or if their socks are up the right way. They’re just worried about going out there and throwing strikes.”
Miles has lost a big chunk of his personnel, but he isn’t worried about his pitching staff’s ability to continue mowing down batters.
“I have all the confidence in these guys,” he said. “We can put anyone into the game, and there’s no one that we’d worry about blowing a lead or not making smart decisions. We’ve already seen that they can get the job done in the games that have been played since the other pitchers left. I think the staff will keep rolling right into the playoffs.”
Going into the playoffs, the Marlins have a host of arms to turn to when the time is right. Wehrle is gone, but Peter Allegro (Portland), Jack Hodgins (Hendrix), Ben Prywitch (Maryville) and Luke Absher (Tusculum) are all set to fill the rotation after great summers.
Of all the starting pitchers, Hodgins has a team-low ERA of 1.69. He has a 1-0 record, has struck out 18 batters and walked 10 over 21 1/3 innings. Allegro has thrown the third-most innings on the team, 26 1/3, sporting a 1-0 record with 27 strikeouts and a 3.76 ERA. Prywitch has a 4.09 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched, and Absher has nine strikeouts and a 3.68 ERA over 14 2/3 innings.
The Marlins’ bullpen is also strong as ever despite the personnel losses. Logan Garza (Texas A&M-Kingsville) leads the group of relievers with a 2.25 ERA and a team-high 48 strikeouts over 28 innings of work, second-most on the team. He has a 4-2 record and has recorded three saves.
The team can also lean on bullpen standouts Trey Jernigan (Appalachian State), Brendon Bean (Pennsylvania), Robbie Cowie (Catawba) and Kyle McKernan (Gardner-Webb).
Bean has the best record on the staff at 5-0. He has recorded two saves, sports a 0.96 ERA and has sat 33 batters down in 18 2/3 innings of work. Other than Garza, Jernigan has the most innings under his belt of the remaining relievers, 19.1, and sports a 1.86 ERA with 18 strikeouts.
Cowie has struck out 22 batters and holds a 3-0 record with two saves and a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. McKernan has only tossed 11 innings, but he has struck out 18 batters and walked just three with a 1.64 ERA and a 1-1 record.
Other relievers are Penn Sealey (Brunswick Community), Reed Parris (Mount Olive), Ryan Peterson (George Mason), Jacob Gajic (Missouri State), Jake Manderson (Georgetown) and Jared Miller (Louisburg).
If there’s one characteristic the coaching staff appreciates from this group of pitchers, it’s the camaraderie they share that makes a quick summer season as affective as it can be.
“They seem to get along well with each other. They pull for each other,” Carel said. “When you have a rotation like this, you want to see guys pulling for one another when one comes out. Everyone is after the same result, and when you can get there together with that level of camaraderie, it’s fantastic.”
