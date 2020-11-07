BEAUFORT — It’s a strange year to be a program’s first-year coach and especially in a sport in which you aren’t familiar.
That is the case for Keith Bernauer.
The leader for the East Carteret girls basketball program has added cross country coach to his résumé.
“Someone once told me that when you coach kids, you should be prepared to coach them in everything,” he said. “It seems to be ringing true.”
Bernauer, who was named the girls basketball coach last winter, takes over for Catie Dulworth. She spent four years as the cross country coach but recently moved to Virginia.
“I’m enjoying it,” Bernauer said. “The more kids I get to coach, the better I am. It’s my passion. It’s what I enjoy doing. I’m excited.”
Bernauer previously coached the Morehead City Middle School girls basketball team for three years, leading the squad to a 11-1 record and conference championship in his last season. He also runs the in-school suspension program at MCMS.
A 1992 West Carteret graduate, he’s leaned some on current West cross country coaches Shelton Mayo and Larry Lewis, a 1993 West grad.
“I grew up with Larry, so we’ve known each other a long time,” Bernauer said. “And we’ve worked together for the past five years. Shelton and Larry have been great when I’ve reached out.”
He’s joined cross country Facebook groups and spent time researching the sport.
“I’ve done a lot of research,” he said. “Even as a basketball coach, I research nonstop, always watching videos. It’s just a little different with this, in that I don’t know the basics. It’s a big learning curve.”
East has historically struggled to put together a consistent cross country program, and this year is no different. There are currently three on the boys team and one for the girls.
“It’s like any other sport, you have to start from the bottom and build your program your way,” Bernauer said. “We have four kids this year. Next year, maybe we’ll be able to get 12-14.”
Numbers are down for all cross country programs for many reasons, including a schedule that has students attending school in person for just two days each week. Teams usually begin their seasons in mid-August,
“The kids are home three days a week. They don’t want to come back out to the school if they don’t have to, especially if they’ve got to run,” Bernauer said. “I don’t know if I would. Next year, hopefully we’ll have school five days a week, and we’ll have a lot more interest.”
The low numbers, however, could be a blessing in disguise for Bernauer.
“It’s maybe not a bad thing for my first year to have a small group,” he said. “We’ll see what works, then scale it up.
The low numbers will keep him from having to deal with the new coronavirus meet restrictions, which also include temperature checks and social distancing. In four-team meets this fall, each team is limited to just seven runners.
The entire East program has four runners, including on the boys side returners Josiah Hynes and Jessie Humphries, as well as Sam Jensen, a freshman transfer from Colorado, and freshman Taren Renken on the girls side.
Hynes took 35th in the 1A east regional last year, finishing in 20:09.
“He’s a good runner,” Bernauer said. “He ran an 18:30 the other day. There is a lot of promise there.”
East will begin the season with a four-team meet on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Lejeune. Outside of a county championship meet at Fort Macon on Dec. 5 versus West and Croatan, each East regular season meet will be in 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference action.
The conference championships will take place on Jan. 6, the regional on Jan. 16 and the state championships on Jan. 23.
For the first time in the sport’s history, it will have to deal with Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
“Those breaks are going to be tough,” Bernauer said. “They haven’t had to deal with those before, especially a two-week break for Christmas.”
