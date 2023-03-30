SWANSBORO — Just when it seemed like the Croatan girls soccer team might never score a goal again this season, it defeated Swansboro 3-2 on the road Tuesday.
The Cougars (2-6 overall) came into the 3A Coastal Conference opener having been outscored 16-0 in the previous four games and 25-2 overall this spring.
Their only win came against Coastal Christian, a 3-6 NCISAA team, but despite being ranked No. 32 in the 3A east – and Swansboro No. 14 at 4-3-2 – the Cougars are 1-0 to start league play.
The team is looking to defend three straight conference championships in a league that includes No. 7-ranked Dixon (5-1-2), No. 10 West Carteret (6-3-1), No. 11 Richlands (7-2-2) and Swansboro.
Aurora Montesano, Emma Brubaker and Landry Clifton scored a goal apiece in the win. Montesano was credited with the game-winner after scoring the second goal of the second half for the Cougars.
Croatan trailed 2-1 at halftime before outscoring the Pirates 2-0 in the second half.
Swansboro’s scorers were Neveah Brown and Delaney Horton.
In the net, Croatan keepers Grace Smith and Lily Richards each tallied a save. Richards was the keeper in the first half and Smith took the net in the second.
Swansboro keeper Kendall Hackworth had three saves in the game.
Croatan has one other game this week, a home conference matchup against White Oak (1-10). Next week, the Cougars will play at New Bern (3-6) for another nonconference game on Tuesday and travel to West on Thursday, April 6.
