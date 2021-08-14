CARTERET COUNTY — The number of former county student-athletes at the college level hit the 70-mark for the second straight school year.
There were 70 in 2020-2021 following the all-time high of 76 in 2019-2020.
The News-Times began tracking this metric seven years ago.
In 2018-2019, the number hit the 60-mark for the first time at 63.
In 2017-2018, there were 49. There were 52 in 2016-2017, 50 in 2015-2016 and 49 in 2014-2015.
A huge freshman class of 25 helped the number rise in 2019-2020.
West Carteret helped the number stay at a high level this past school year with more than half of the former county student-athletes coming from the red, white and blue.
The Patriots athletic program had 36 former student-athletes on college rosters. West became the first school last year to hit the 30-mark with 32. Croatan held the previous record with 29 in 2016-2017.
Croatan has stayed at 20 or more for five straight years and in six of the seven years since the News-Times began tracking the numbers in 2014-2015. The Cougars had 23 this year.
East Carteret stayed in double digits for the third consecutive year. The Mariners had 11 after setting a record of 17 in the previous year.
Of the 70 former county student-athletes at the next level, 37 were male and 33 were female.
There was a near-even split among the top three division of college sports with 21 in Division I, 18 in Division II and 19 in Division III. There were 11 in junior college and one at the NAIA level.
West’s top number came at the Division I level with 13, followed by nine in Division II, five in Division III, one in NAIA and eight in junior college.
The Patriots had 19 males and 17 females at the next level.
Croatan had five in Division I, five in Division II, 11 in Division III and two in junior college.
The Cougars had 14 males and nine females on college rosters.
East had three in Division I, four in Division II, three in Division III and one in junior college.
The Mariners had four males and seven females at the next level.
Charles Cooley
West had a number of former student-athletes shine in track and field, led by Charles Cooley.
The Western Carolina junior captured the first gold medal of his college career at the Southern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
He claimed the top spot in the pole vault with a personal-record 15 feet, 11 inches.
After finishing as the runner-up at the 3A state met as a senior at West with a 15-0 vault following a fourth-place finish as a junior with a 14-0 clearance, he has enjoyed success as a Catamount.
Cooley has performed well at the SoCon Indoor Track and Field Championships. He took fourth as a freshman with a 14-11 vault and third as a sophomore, clearing the bar at 15-3.
He’s also helped earn plenty of team success during his three years in Cullowhee as Western swept the indoor and outdoor league titles in his freshman season and has finished as runner-up in the past two league indoor meets.
Gunner Tolston
Gunner Tolston led former Croatan student-athletes at the next level.
He was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference team for the third consecutive season as he helped the Mount Olive baseball team capture its 16th league championship.
Tolston started all 49 of the Trojans’ games, ranking first on the team in home runs (10), second in doubles (14) and stolen bases (six), tied for second in RBIs (42), third in runs (45) and fourth in slugging (.525).
The Trojans won the Conference Carolinas regular season title with a 27-5 mark.
They finished 11th in the NCAA Division II rankings with a 37-12 record after falling 11-5 to Wingate in the final elimination round of the 2021 Southeast Regional.
Tolston followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Tanner, in playing sports at Mount Olive after a standout two-sport career at Croatan.
He was named the 2A East Central Conference Player of the Year as a senior for the Cougars after hitting .448 with three home runs, four doubles, 19 RBIs and 25 runs. He was no slouch on the mound either, going 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA. Tolston had 77 strikeouts compared to 35 walks in 39 2/3 innings and held opponents to a .201 average.
He helped the Cougars win back-to-back conference championships, as well as helping take the squad to the third and fourth rounds of the playoffs in his junior and senior seasons.
Susanne Taylor
Susanne Taylor drew accolades among those from East.
The former East Carteret standout was named USA South Player of the Week in softball after shining at the plate and in the field versus Mary Baldwin.
The Meredith College senior first baseman went a perfect 5-of-5 at the plate to help the Avenging Angels to a pair of wins.
Meredith took those con-tests 8-0 and 12-6 over the Fighting Squirrels.
Taylor had a two-run homer in game one. She posted a 1.000 on-base percentage and 1.600 slugging percentage to go with three RBIs, three runs scored and one walk.
At first base, she registered 10 putouts without an error.
Taylor ended the season ranking fourth on the team in average (.269) and hits (21) while ranking fifth in RBIs (10).
She was named 1A Player of the Year-East in her senior year at East Carteret.
The Mariners went 21-3 that season with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs. They went 12-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference for the second straight year and enjoyed a 28-game league winning streak.
Taylor was named the Coastal Plains Conference Player of the Year and the N.C. Softball Coaches Association District 2 1A Player of the Year.
She led the Mariners in four offensive categories and ranked fifth in the 1A division in RBIs (42), 12th in average (.590), 25th in slugging (.910) and 26th in on-base percentage (.612.).
Leading Sports
Baseball and soccer led the way this past year with each sport putting 13 in college. There were 11 in softball and 10 in track and field to round out the double-digit sports.
There were eight in football, five apiece in cross country and swimming, three in volleyball, two each in basketball, golf and wrestling, and one in rowing.
Baseball helped West set a new record for student-athletes in college with 10 former Patriots playing that sport at the next level. West had seven in softball, six in track and field, four in soccer, three in cross country, two apiece in football, volleyball and wrestling, and one each in basketball, golf and rowing.
Soccer was again the leader for Croatan with seven, followed by five in swimming, three apiece in track and field and football, two each in baseball, softball and cross country, and one in golf.
East had three in football, two each in soccer and softball, and one each in baseball, basketball, track and field and volleyball.
Mount Olive had the most former county student-athletes at its school with five.
East Carolina was next with four.
Barton, William Peace, Methodist and Lenoir Community College each had three.
UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro, Western Carolina, UNC-Pembroke, Wingate, Meredith, Fayetteville State, Fayetteville Technical Community College and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy had two apiece.
There was one each at UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Charlotte, Appalachian State, Davidson, Elizabeth City State, Lees-McRae, Guilford, Catawba, St. Andrews, Greensboro, Brevard, N.C. Wesleyan, Pitt Community College, Brunswick Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Wake Technical Community College, Louisburg and Davidson-Davie Community College.
Twelve out-of-state schools featured former county student-athletes, including Bridgewater (Va.), Randolph-Macon (Va.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Stetson (Fla.), Pennsylvania, Lafayette (Pa.), Augustana (Ill.), Knox (Ill.), Charleston Southern (S.C.), West Virginia Wesleyan (W. Va.), Cincinnati (Ohio) and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Conn.).
Here is a comprehensive list of all former county high school student-athletes participating in college athletics in 2020-2021:
West Carteret
James Gaskill: Lenoir Community College, baseball.
Samuel Sproul: Lenoir Community College, baseball.
Matt Thompson: Lenoir Community College, baseball:
Bryce Lewis: Pitt Community College, baseball.
Joe Mason: Mount Olive, baseball.
Michael Mayer: Barton, baseball._
Sean McLaughlin: Cincinnati, baseball.
Josh Plisko: Wake Technical Community College, baseball.
Ryan Rouse: UNC-Greensboro, baseball.
Davis Tyndall: Western Carolina, baseball.
J.J. Williams: Davidson-Davie Community College, basketball.
Cameron Eure: UNC-Asheville, cross country, track.
Emme Fisher: UNC-Chapel Hill, cross country, track.
Jenna Reiter: UNC-Greensboro, cross country, track.
Alex Alteus: Stetson, football.
John Ross Edwards: East Carolina, football.
Ethan Hall: Davidson, golf.
Victoria Healey: Jacksonville, rowing.
Jason Bates: William Peace, soccer.
Abby Crawford: Mount Olive, soccer.
Raine Greene: William Peace, soccer.
Lillie Maness: William Peace, soccer.
Brie Caldwell: Meredith, softball.
Mackenzie Collins: UNC-Pembroke, softball.
Alyssa Hall: Wingate, softball.
Mollie Gould: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Liz Greeson: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Makyiah Mitchell: Fayetteville State, softball.
Sierra Mitchell: Fayetteville State, softball.
Charles Cooley: Western Carolina, track and field.
Billy Crawford: Mount Olive, track and field.
Mackenzie Whitaker: East Carolina, track and field.
Grace Tulevech: Lafayette, volleyball.
Kylie Winchell: St. Andrews, volleyball.
Micah Dixon: Mount Olive, wrestling.
Ariana Wolkerstorfer, Greensboro, wrestling.
Croatan
Ethan Coleman: Brevard, baseball.
Gunner Tolston: Mount Olive, baseball.
Courtney Drumm: Methodist, cross country and track.
Kaleigh Hanson: UNC-Charlotte, cross country and track.
Tommy Clark: N.C. Wesleyan, football.
David Wallis: Randolph-Macon College, football.
Nathan Waltrip: Augustana College, football.
Nick Owens: Methodist, golf.
Calvin Baker: Knox College, soccer.
Jacob Boucher: Barton, soccer.
Ben Davis: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, soccer.
Jack Davis: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, soccer.
Lorena Montesano: UNC-Pembroke, soccer.
Kaia Richardson: Bridgewater, soccer.
Tori Riggs: East Carolina, soccer.
Abby Jolly: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Ashley Wilhoit: Brunswick Community College, softball.
Colby Loveless: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, swimming.
John David McCray: Lees-McRae, swimming.
Tink Niebel: UNC-Wilmington, swimming.
Lindsey Reeve: Pennsylvania, swimming.
James Reindl: Wingate, swimming.
Robert Brenneman: UNC-Asheville, track and field.
East Carteret
Blake Stephenson: Guilford College, baseball.
Monica Dixon: Elizabeth City State, basketball
Deon Todd: Louisburg, football.
Maceo Donald: East Carolina, football.
Geordan Livingston: Charleston Southern, football.
Emy Cloutier: Catawba, soccer.
Gracie Somers: West Virginia Wesleyan, soccer.
Mikayla Rose: Barton, softball.
Susanne Taylor: Meredith, softball.
Breah Taylor: Appalachian State, track and field
Janie Harmelink: Methodist, volleyball.
