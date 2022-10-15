MOREHEAD CITY — For 10 long seconds on Thursday night, West Carteret volleyball had defeated Croatan.
The home bench cleared and visiting fans were already starting to pack up their things from the quick 3-0 finish.
Then the call came down from the referee stand.
The Patriots’ third set-clinching point was reneged, meaning they still needed another point to complete the two-point victory over the Cougars.
They didn’t get it.
Croatan went on to win that set 28-26, grabbing the momentum and never letting go to win 3-2 and earn the program’s 56th straight conference win and its fifth straight league title.
The 15-25, 16-25, 28-26, 25-11, 15-11 victory was also Croatan’s (16-5 overall) fifth straight over West (16-5). The Cougars finished 10-0 in the 3A Coastal, while the loss dropped West to 8-2.
A volleyball match between West and Croatan is already a good matchup – seven of the last 13 meetings have gone to a fifth set – but this contest was especially enticing. The Cougars came into the match ranked No. 4 in the 3A east by MaxPreps.com and the Patriots came in ranked No. 7.
Croatan won the first regular season match 3-1 on Sept. 27. The two teams could meet again in the Coastal Tournament next week.
“We told the girls (West) was coming for them,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “We knew they’d been preparing for this match since the first time we played. This was their senior night in their house. We knew they’d have the adrenaline.”
The Cougars certainly faced a hostile gym packed with Patriot fans, including the Patriot Militia student section. Losing the first two sets so one-sidedly didn’t help either.
“It was a tough environment with big emotions,” Bach said. “Those emotions played a big role. The way our girls carried themselves, from the first set to the last, I couldn’t be prouder. They never threw in the towel, never got complacent. I never had any doubt in them. I don’t ever want my girls to think I am doubting them.”
Croatan never gave up a lead in the crucial fifth set. There were two ties, but the Cougars pulled away with a 4-1 run in the middle of the set to stay comfortably ahead until the end.
“It sucks when you’re that close and it just doesn’t work out the way you want it to work out,” West coach Michael Turner said. “Croatan did a great job of staying in the match and finishing it when they got the opportunity.”
The crux of the match, though, came in set three with 11 ties and seven lead changes. West had the advantage to start after winning the first two sets by considerable margins. It led 6-3 before the Cougars rattled off a three-point run with Molly Butler serving to tie the score.
Another four-point run from the Cougars punctuated by kills from Ryann Moore and Butler gave the visitors a 12-10 lead later in the set. West’s Mary Beth Garrison and Megan Kenon each had kills on a 4-1 run for the Patriots that tied it up 17-17.
Mistakes defined the latter part of the set. Players shanked serves out of bounds and sent kills flying over the back line to give points away. With the score tied 24-24, West got its 25th point off an attack error and seemingly got its 26th off what the official judged an illegal fourth hit.
Bach immediately sent one of her players, Jackie Gartner, over to the official to inquire about the call while cheers erupted around them.
“It was clear to me that we had a touch on the block, the ball came down and Ella (Stroehmann) played it. I think he thought we had already had our three touches and called the whistle early. That’s my understanding, at least.”
Bach made sure her players understood the second chance they’d been given.
“I immediately called a timeout and told the girls, ‘This is your opportunity,’” she said. “‘This is a chance at a redo. What are you going to do with it?’”
When the referee called down to replay the point, the momentum switch flipped in the opposite direction. Croatan tied it up and scored three of the next four points to win the set.
After the match, Turner had no comment on the official’s call that was booed vehemently by the home crowd.
“Can’t be prouder of the way our girls played, the effort they gave and the preparation they put into this match,” he said. “It just didn’t work out. The lesson here is, sometimes you do everything you can and you’re good enough, but it still doesn’t work out. That’s life sometimes.”
Turner said the regular season match felt anything but “regular.” His team will travel to Croatan on Tuesday for the second round of the conference tournament. There, he’ll play the winner of the first-round matchup between Dixon (4-5 conference) and Swansboro (3-7).
Croatan will play the winner of the Richlands (5-5) and White Oak (0-10) match on Tuesday. The Cougars will host the tournament final no matter the outcome.
The 3A state playoffs will be seeded on Thursday, and the first round will be on Saturday.
“Our goal is playoffs, but it’s one step at a time,” Bach said. “People keep reminding us that we get stuck in the third round, but we still have to get to the first and just take it one game at a time.”
