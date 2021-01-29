PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway has released its list of dates for the 2021 season which will kick off Saturday, April 3.
There are 19 dates tentatively scheduled for the 2021 season which will run through Saturday, Dec. 11. The traditional Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend races, which are held on Sunday nights, remain on the schedule in 2021.
While divisions for the season schedule are still to be announced, two races have already been announced and confirmed. The Carolina Pro Late Model Series will race on Saturday, June 19, bringing Super Late Model cars to Carteret County Speedway for the second time in track history, and the Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour will bring some of the biggest names in Modified racing to the Crystal Coast on Sunday, Sept. 5 as part of the Bobby Watson Memorial Celebration.
“We are looking forward to an exciting 2021 season and looking forward to having our great fans back in the stands, our drivers back at the track and showcasing all of our sponsors and partners,” track owner Bob Lowery said. “We have a lot of exciting races coming up, such as the SMART Modified Tour and the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, and we’ll have other events at the track throughout the year.”
The 2021 season comes on the heels of a tumultuous 2020 season which started in June due to the coronavirus pandemic and was ultimately shortened as a result of restrictions implemented by the state of North Carolina to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Last year was extremely difficult, and we are thankful to all our racers, fans and sponsors who stuck with us through all the difficulties,” Lowery said. “We are hopeful to get a full season of racing in this year with more and more people getting vaccinated, and we hope every track in this country is able to race and be successful this year.”
Carteret County Speedway attempted to work with nearby tracks to avoid schedule conflicts and will attempt to work with them on a common rules package that will benefit racers across the tri-state region.
“We reached out to other tracks and communicated with them and moved several dates around to accommodate them which ultimately held us up on releasing our schedule sooner,” Lowery said. “Unfortunately, that cooperation has been a one-way street so far, but we will continue to do everything we can to work together and do what’s best for the racers in the area.”
A more detailed schedule and rules for each division racing at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will be released in the coming days.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
