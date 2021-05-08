BEAUFORT — To say East Carteret has dominated the first three rounds of the girls soccer playoffs would be an understatement.
The Mariners have outscored their opponents 22-0, outshot them 62-8 and held a 16-1 advantage in corner kicks.
A stretch like that has the Beaufort club in the 1A east regional final for the first time in seven years after a 5-0 win over Manteo on Friday night.
“I am so happy for this team,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “We’ve believed in them from the very start. In 1A, we are a really good team.”
Top-seed East (8-7-1) will next host third-seed Franklin Academy (11-0) on Tuesday for the right to play in the state championship.
The Mariners have made one trip to the regional final and state final, beating Whiteville 4-2 in overtime in the regional before falling 2-1 in a penalty kick loss to Community School of Davidson in the 2014 state final.
The following year, they started a four-year run of playoff losses to Franklin Academy. East lost 2-1 at home in the third round in 2015 before falling on the road the next three seasons, losing 3-1 in the fourth round, 3-0 in the third and 2-1 in the fourth.
“We’ve played them here, played them there, we even played them on a neutral field when their field wasn’t playable one year,” Diaz said.
The Mariners beat Manteo 3-0 on the road in the 2018 third round before meeting up with Franklin Academy for the fourth straight season. East also beat Manteo 3-2 at home in the 2014 playoffs.
The fifth-seed Redskins (10-5) came into the third-round game on Friday having won 10 games in a row after losing the first four matches of the season. Nine of those wins were shutouts, including seven in a row. They were actually higher in the MaxPreps 1A rankings than East, holding the No. 7 spot while the Mariners were No. 9.
“We’ve come a long way from day one,” coach Ralph Cleaver said. “We’ve improved a lot. We knew it was going to be tough to match up with East’s speed up top. They are a very good team. They are strong through and through. We did our best to slow them down.”
The Mariners defeated Rosewood 9-0 in the fist round and earned an 8-0 triumph over East Wake Academy in the second.
“The games are going to get tougher and tougher,” Diaz said. “This was our third shutout, and it was an amazing game.”
Freshman Tiana Staryeu put on a show in a game featuring threatening skies and northwest winds gusting to 25 mph, scoring three goals for a hat trick and registering an assist.
“It feels good to go to the regional final,” she said. “It’s a good start to my high school career.”
She took a through ball from midfielder Sami Mason in the fifth minute and hit the right post but took the rebound and deposited it in the lower left corner of the net.
In the 15th minute, she took a perfectly placed diagonal pass from Breslyn Studebaker and sliced it into the upper left corner.
Staryeu had a hand in both second-half goals, hitting the ball with her off foot from outside the box in the 46th minute and lofting it into the upper-left corner of the goal. Kenliana Dixon headed in the final score of the night on a Staryeu corner kick in the 73rd minute.
“She is getting better and better,” Diaz said. “She is fast, she can shoot from distance, and her first touch is amazing.”
After scoring two goals in the regular season, Staryeu has six in the playoffs. She is one of five freshmen, including Dixon, who has received playing time this year. Those five have accounted for 22 of the team’s 55 goals and 20 of the team’s 41 assists.
“We kind of thought we might be a two-year project,” Diaz said. “But we are doing well in the first year, and I’m happy for Breslyn.”
Studebaker, the team’s lone senior, had been an offensive force in the first two rounds with seven goals and two assists, but she received plenty of defensive attention against Manteo, including getting fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
“Teams see our stats,” Diaz said. “Teams know she is a threat, so they double-teamed here, triple-teamed her sometimes. That opened up things for others, and we capitalized.”
Mason scored on her third penalty kick in three playoff games in the 33rd minute after Studebaker was brought down in the box.
“I think I am pretty good at it,” she said. “I do the same thing every time, and I am going to stick with it. It works for me.”
Mason celebrated her 17th birthday in style by earning a trip to the regional final.
“This is probably the best birthday gift I could ask for,” she said.
In addition to her assist to Staryeu and penalty kick score, Mason controlled the game from her midfield position. East dominated possession, holding an 11-2 advantage in shots as well as an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
“Sami had almost a perfect game,” Diaz said. “I don’t think it can get much better than that. We were able to keep putting pressure on them by winning the 50-50s in the midfield and keep it on their half.”
Here are results of the game:
Manteo...............0 0 -0
East Carteret...... 3 2 -5
Manteo East Carteret
2 Shots 11
0 Corner Kicks 8
4 Saves 2
4 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Staryeu (Mason assist), 5th min.
EC – Staryeu (Studebaker assist), 15th min.
EC – Mason (Studebaker assist), 33rd min.
EC – Staryeu (Dixon assist), 46th min.
EC – Dixon (Staryeu assist), 73rd min.
