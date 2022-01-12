Many thought the 3A Coastal Conference would be a formidable league in a number of sports when realignment placed Croatan, West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak, Dixon and White Oak together.
At the midpoint of the school year, that prognostication has come to fruition.
Just take a look at wrestling.
Croatan (ninth), Dixon (11th), Swansboro (13th) and West Carteret (14th) are in the top 15 of the WRAL HighSchoolOT East Top 25.
Those four teams are a combined 49-14.
Dixon is 15-1, followed by Croatan at 10-1, Swansboro at 13-4 and West at 11-8.
Boys basketball also looks strong, which is a bit of eye-opener to some of us who thought West Carteret may run away with the conference.
HighSchoolOT has West ranked (10-3) behind a surprising Swansboro squad that will enter conference play with an unblemished 13-0 mark. The Pirates are 10th, while the Patriots are 11th in the East Top 25 rankings.
The Patriots will host Swansboro next Tuesday.
The MaxPreps rankings has West at No. 6 in the 3A division with Swansboro at No. 22 and a strong-looking White Oak (10-3) squad at No. 30.
Croatan and West will likely do well at the regional and state level in swimming in February.
And we’ll see what the conference does at the state level in winter track and field in mid-February, but Croatan should shine as it usually does.
If the fall cross country season is any indication, the league will be just fine this winter and spring in track and field.
Many assumed the league would be brutally tough in cross country, and that was the case.
The Croatan girls won the 3A east region, followed by West in second, Swansboro in fourth, White Oak in seventh and Dixon in ninth.
Croatan finished seventh in the state, followed by West in ninth and Swansboro in 15th.
On the boys side, Croatan won the 3A east, followed by Swansboro in fourth, West in fifth, White Oak in ninth, Dixon in 11th and Richlands in 13th.
Croatan went on to finish as runner-up at the state meet, followed by Swansboro in 15th and West in 17th.
Despite falling in the regional semifinal, MaxPreps had the Croatan boys soccer squad as the top team in the 3A east to end the season with an 18-3-1 record.
Swansboro was 10th with a 13-9 mark, followed by West (10-8-1) in 20th, Dixon (11-10-1) in 22nd and Richlands (10-11-1) in 23rd.
The conference was a bit top-heavy in volleyball with Croatan (18-6) ranked seventh in the 3A east and West (12-8) ranked 15th.
It’s been so far, so good after the fall and midway through the winter.
We’ll see if this trend continues in the spring.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.