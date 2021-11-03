Some years ago, talking about some new baits at the time, Don Willis (Custom Marine Fabrication, New Bern) made this insightful observation, “Suspending baits have made mediocre and poor trout fishermen into experts!”
And he was right.
First, “suspending” is a bit of a misnomer, if you actually watch them, since they have nearly neutral buoyancy and thus sink slowly. Their sink rate depends on the temperature of the water and salinity, which both help determine the density of the water. So, one time that I measured the sink rate of the 17-MR MirrOlure, it took about 10 seconds to sink 6 feet, which is a good starting point estimate for the 17-MR, the most popular of these baits, which includes 14, 17, 27-MR, the 20 and 22 models and the larger Catch 2000 MirrOlure.
To use these baits most effectively, you throw them out and let them sink, add a few twitches, and during the pause and drop-down “sleep phase,” they are nailed by hungry, aggressive fish – spring, summer, fall – and these slow-moving baits are even deadly in the winter for even sluggishly cold fish. To retrieve, twitch to make the bait rise and then let it again slowly drop down…repeat. Working them fast defeats their seductive sinking of a sluggish or injured fish.
Some of the original suspending baits were designed and made by Paul Brown way back in 1974, the “corkies.” These were soft-plastic mimics of hard-plastic or wooden baits of the time, with cork in the interior to adjust the buoyancy to float or sink slowly, and were known as Gumbys with fins. Today, these baits are still available with some new twists, including “corkie” (i.e., Soft-Dine) versions of the popular 17-MR MirrOlures that are great imitations of small shad or peanut bunkers. Both the 17-MRs and the Soft-Dine baits remain upright on the bottom, and additionally the Soft-Dine baits rock seductively back and forth as they descend the water column.
Suspending baits are one way to attack the middle depths between top and bottom of the water column, but lightly weighted (1/16-, 1/8-ounce lead heads) or unweighted flavored and/or soft plastics baits are another approach. There is, however, some finesse when fishing these baits as well.
These and other soft plastics are also excellent producers fished on the ultimate of suspending baits, the cork, where you have total control of the depth and movement of the bait. If you fish these often, you will quickly notice again that most of the hits occur in the settling and drop-down phase, when “nothing” is seemingly happening.
So, fish both the corked and uncorked baits slowly and only twitch the baits from time to time. Cast, let the current or wind drift the bait when possible, occasionally twitching the bait. Again, in the sleep phase is when you should expect the hit, bite or bump, so be ready or you may miss the fish. And by the way, these suspending baits, corked or not, especially in cold water, are best fished with a non-stretch braided or low-stretch fishing line with a fluorocarbon leader. The fall trout are here, so good fishing with the suspenders!
---------------------
So, I mentioned that the fall trout run is here, not only in the backwaters, but now as the surf water temperatures breached 70 degrees, we now have specks in the surf and from the ocean fishing piers…finally!
A week ago, we had a limited run of specks from Bogue Inlet Pier but nothing in the surf. Now on Oct. 25, the fish showed up in good numbers from both the pier and on the beach surf just east of Bogue Inlet Pier.
I saw fish landed that morning. MirrOlures and soft plastics, including the old school Christmas tree green grub and red lead-head combo, were catching fish to 2.5 pounds. I guess it’s time to get my chest waders out of the closet and check for leaks! Just in case, I’ll check for leeks too!
This time of year is my favorite for fishing. Fish are hungry, and the variety is awesome. Backwaters are yielding red and black drum, speckled trout, sheepshead and, of course, flounder. As you proceed to areas around the “B” inlets – Bogue, Beaufort, Bardens, Browns – including the Morehead City Port at the port walls, bridges and the train trestle, along Shackleford Banks and out to Cape Lookout, be ready to add gray trout, blues, and Spanish until the water drops a couple more degrees. False albacore and even blackfin tuna are being caught within a mile of the beach. The appearance of the blackfin tuna in both spring and fall has become more reliable over the past few years. So, if you get a break, while fishing Spanish or albies…think blackfin tuna as a possibility.
Bottom fishing is also perking up off the piers, in the surf and around inlets with the fall run of sea mullet, croakers, puffers, black drum and pompano. As the water continues to cool, the pompano will be gone in short order. Interestingly, the availability of sand fleas this fall has been unpredictable. One day they are thick around Bogue Inlet Pier, the next, who knows where they went! In the Bogue Banks surf, we are finally seeing some of both red and black drums along the beach. The red drum fishing is going full-fall on Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands, and finally we’re seeing some here on Bogue Banks too, with occasional citation fish to 43 pounds, and slots as well.
It’s about time.
This past week, I did some fishing in the local Highway 24 creeks with no success, but with specks now in the surf, they should be in the creeks soon, as well as Trout Creek, Three Fingers and Banks Channel here in Emerald Isle in the shadow of the Emerald Isle bridge.
So how about the spots? Have you seen spot yachts around the Emerald Isle bridge? Not me. On the other hand, a week ago, there was a great spot run at Bogue Inlet Pier at night, with unfortunately several anglers taking “multiple limits.” Hmmmmmmmm, don’t do it! There are some around with good catches being reported at night on several of the Topsail Island piers, but not much here along the usual fall hot spots, the Emerald Isle and Swansboro Intracoastal Waterway channels. We got yellow butterflies, so where are the spots? Don’t they know?
I mentioned sheepshead. Remember, sheepshead are on their way out for the winter and feed heavily around the jetties and ocean piers. It’s a great time of year to stock up on this great-tasting fish. For information on sheepshead and their migratory patterns, check out this article on current sheepshead tagging studies: https://coastalreview.org/2021/10/tagging-study-yields-new-understanding-of-sheepshead/.
Offshore was pretty bumpy last week with the powerful coastal storms. We didn’t get much rain, but it was very windy with gale-force warnings to boot, and the surf was in washing machine mode. And how did I miss Tropical Storm Wanda? We finished up the main list of tropical storm names, so if the need comes, here are the supplemental names: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma…
