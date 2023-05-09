MOREHEAD CITY — Competitive offshore fishing returns this week with the start of the third annual N.C. Billfish Series.
The Hatteras Village Offshore Open, running Tuesday through Saturday, kicks off a series of seven tournaments up and down the state’s coast. They all make up a points series that awards bragging rights for blue marlin boatings and the release of blue marlin, white marlin and sailfish.
Boats are awarded 400 points for the release of blue marlin, 125 for the release of other billfish species and 50 for participation in a tournament. Boated blue marlin are awarded one point per pound for fish that meet the series minimum requirement of 110 inches or 400 pounds.
Points are awarded based on a boat’s best three tournaments. Awards are given to the overall winner, the top private boat, the top charter boat and the overall points leader.
The second tournament in the series is the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Fishing Tournament on May 25-28, followed by the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on May 31-June 3.
The next three competitions in the series all operate out of Big Rock Landing in Morehead City, including the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 10-17, the Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 12-15 and the Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 19-22.
The final tournament in the series is the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 14-18.
The series used to consist of a slate of eight tournaments, but the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament in July is no longer after three years of COVID-19 and hurricane-related cancelations.
Weldor’s Ark is the defending champion from last year’s series. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament.
The boat’s best outing came in the Swansboro Rotary Tournament where the crew released five blue marlin over two days of fishing. On its first day of fishing, the team released three between 11:15 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. That performance gave the boat a substantial lead over the rest of the field with 2,000 release months before the month of June.
Fin Planner, a 58-foot Buddy Harris captained by Mark Frontier, placed second in the series with 3,000 points, while Capt. Brent Gaskill of the 64-foot Jarrett Bay Builder’s Choice finished third with 2,604.7 points.
The largest dolphin category went to Develop’n Habits for a 38.9-pounder reeled in by 8-year-old Emma Kate Kleinhans.
April Mae won the wahoo division with a 50.2-pounder, and Desperado captured the tuna category with a massive 131.2-pound catch.
The lady angler winner was Sara Hanna Frontier of Fin Planner with the release of one blue marlin and one sailfish.
The junior angler division went to Will Hanley of Labrador with the release of one blue marlin and two sailfish.
The series prides itself on a high release rate – 99 percent in 2022 – but it also awards points for blue marlin weighing more than 400 pounds. The heaviest fish brought to the scales by a series boat last year was a 532.7-pounder off The General.
There were 205 billfish released last year from the field of 55 boats, including 128 blue marlin releases, 37 white marlin and 40 sailfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.