BEAUFORT — East Carteret stayed unbeaten Wednesday night with an impressive 71-34 triumph over Richlands.
The Mariners earned their second victory in as many days after beating Croatan 66-47 on Tuesday and now stand 5-0 on the season.
“After last night, it’s great to be able to come in and repeat the same outcome,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We went from an adrenaline high and exerting a lot of energy and still were able to perform at a high level, which is awesome.”
The win was even more impressive considering the Mariners were playing without leading scorer Bennie Brooks, who tweaked his ankle against Croatan and sat out versus Richlands for precautionary reasons. The reigning News-Times Player of the Year came into the contest averaging 21.5 points per game.
Without Brooks, East struggled to separate from winless Richlands (0-5) early on and led 19-13 at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter. Ramping up the defense proved the difference and resulted in a 9-0 run to give the home team a 28-13 advantage with 4:51 to go.
“Sitting Bennie and letting him rest allowed the underclassmen to see what it will be like next year,” Griffee said.
Four underclassmen led the Mariners in scoring.
Freshman Shamel Baker topped the career-high 24 points he scored versus Croatan with 26 against Richands. He established the new mark despite hardly playing in the fourth quarter, going for 10 in the first quarter and eight apiece in the following two frames.
“When you don’t have your top guy, someone else has to figure it out, and Shamel picked up the pace and went away with it,” Griffee said. “He’s had a very impressive couple of games.”
Sophomore Jacob Nelson had 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter as his team poured it on, outscoring the visitors 18-1 to take a commanding 55-22 advantage going into the final frame.
Freshman Charles Matheka went for eight points, and freshman Cole Jernigan scored a career-high seven points.
Henry Tillett and Mason Rose each put up three points with Tillett running the offense and Rose leading the defense.
“Henry did a really good job, and Mason was strong, blocking shots, getting rebounds, making good passes,” Griffee said.
Eleven players scored for East.
Richlands continued to struggle, particularly on the offensive end where the team is averaging 42.6 points per game. Nasir Williams led the way for the Wildcats with seven points.
The win represented the third this season for East by at least 37 points. The Beaufort squad has won its five games by an average of 29 points.
The Mariners also continued to shine under Griffee, going 27-4 overall and 18-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference since he took over last year.
They will continue a busy week Friday at Pender (3-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands................................ 11 10 1 12 - 34
East Carteret.......................... 17 20 18 16 - 71
RICHLANDS (34) – Williams 7, Murphy 5, Padgett 5, Gooding 4, Jenkins 4, Stevens 3, Davis 2, Rust 2, Green 2.
EAST CARTERET (71) – Baker 26, Nelson 12, Matheka 8, Jernigan 7, Rose 3, Tillett 3, Bender 3, Bernauer 3, Lawrence 2, Wallace 2, Williford 2.
