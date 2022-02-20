CHAPEL HILL — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its basketball playoff brackets Saturday afternoon, revealing the West Carteret and East Carteret boys and girls seedings.
The West boys received the highest seed of the four county teams, earning No. 2 in the 3A east bracket and a matchup with No. 31 North Brunswick.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at West.
The Patriots went 22-4 overall and 9-1 in the Coastal Conference to win four league titles in a row for the first time in school history. They are No. 2 in the RPI 3A east rankings.
The Scorpions went 10-12 overall and 5-9 in the eight-team 3A/4A Mideastern Conference to finish sixth. They are No. 31 in the RPI.
The winner of that contest will take on the winner of No. 15 Carrboro and No. 18 Southern Nash in the second round.
The Jaguars went 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference to finish second. They are ranked No. 12.
The Firebirds went 16-7 overall and 10-4 in the 2A/3A Big East Conference to finish third. They are ranked No. 16.
The East Carteret boys received the No. 9 seed in the 2A east bracket to set a matchup with No. 24 J.F. Webb.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at East.
The Mariners went 14-5 overall and 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to win their third straight league championship. They are No. 13 in the RPI 2A east rankings.
The Warriors went 13-13 overall and 6-6 in the 2A/3A Northern Lakes Conference to finish fourth. They are No. 24 in the RPI.
The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of No. 8 Research Triangle and No. 25 Eastern Wayne in the second round.
The Raptors went 23-7 overall and 7-3 in the 1A/2A Super Six Conference. They are ranked No. 12.
The East girls received the No. 4 seed in the 2A east bracket and will be pitted against No. 29 Holmes.
The game is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at East.
The Mariners went 16-2 overall and 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to win the league crown. They are No. 6 in the RPI 2A east rankings.
The Aces went 7-17 overall and 5-9 in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal to finish fifth in the eight-team league. They are No. 29 in the RPI.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 13 East Bladen and No. 20 Clinton.
The Eagles went 23-3 overall and 10-2 in the 2A Southeastern Athletic Conference to finish second. They are ranked No. 5.
The Dark Horses went 10-12 overall and 2-10 in the 2A Southeastern Athletic Conference to finish last. They are ranked No. 20.
The West girls received the No. 7 seed in the 3A east bracket and will take on a familiar foe in No. 26 seed Richlands.
The game is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at West.
West beat Richlands three times this season, sweeping the regular season matchups 59-42 and 56-37, and then earning a 51-45 win on Friday in the conference tournament final.
The Patriots went 19-6 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference to capture their first league title in seven years. They are No. 10 in the RPI 3A east rankings.
The Wildcats went 14-9 overall and 6-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish third. They are No. 26 in the RPI.
The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of No. 10 West Brunswick and No. 23 Franklinton.
The Trojans went 12-11 overall and 5-9 in the 3A/4A Mideastern Conference to finish fifth in the eight-team league. They are ranked No. 21.
Franklinton went 14-10 overall and 9-5 in the Big East Conference to finish third in the eight-team league. They are ranked No. 22.
