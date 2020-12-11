MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret beat a White Oak volleyball team on Thursday that has separated itself as the best of the rest in the 3A Coastal Conference.
While West and Jacksonville were tied for the top spot in the league at 6-1 apiece, the Vikings entered the matchup with West with a 4-3 mark. They became only the second team to take a set from the Patriots this season – West beat Jacksonville 3-1 and lost to the Cardinals 3-2 – with a third-set win, but it wasn’t enough.
The Patriots prevailed in four, 25-11, 25-6, 22-25, 25-17.
“That was a fun one,” West Carteret coach Michael Turner said. “People got their money’s worth. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a West Carteret volleyball team play the way we did the first two sets. And White Oak was amazing in set three. They passed everything.”
While the Patriots largely went on huge runs while winning three sets, their biggest run in set three came in two separate four-point stretches.
“In the first two sets, we got rolling pretty well,” Turner said. “White Oak did a good job of keeping us from getting on a run in the third set. We hit balls really well that generally would have been points for the Patriots. But White Oak just kept passing. Their kids kept pursuing the ball really well.”
West led 18-16 in the third set when the Vikings scored five in a row to take a 21-8 advantage, and then took four of the next eight points to secure the 25-22 win.
“They just made pass after pass,” Turner said. “Man, it will be interesting to see when I go back and grade the film tomorrow to see how many balls they picked up. It had to be 14. It was a big number.”
There was no such drama in the bracketed sets surrounding set three.
Four scoring runs gave the Patriots a dominating 25-6 victory in the second set, including a seven-point run to take an 8-3 lead, a three-point run to go up 11-4, a four-point run to lead 15-5 and a nine-point run to win it 25-6.
West served well during those stretches with Grayson Edward registering three aces, Megan Kenon and Katelyn Starling each posting two and Maddie Mansfield nabbing one. Cayman Montgomery led the way at the net with three kills.
A 10-point run in the fourth set settled any idea of a potential five-set match with Olivia McNair serving on nine of those points, including delivering three aces. Kenon had a kill and a block during the run.
The Patriots led 18-6 after the stretch, and despite giving up seven of the next eight points, held on for the 25-17 triumph.
West will play three more regular season matches, hosting Havelock (0-7) on Tuesday, traveling to Northside-Jacksonville (3-5) on Thursday and then taking on nonconference New Bern (4-2) during the holiday break on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
“We aren’t the only show in town anymore,” Turner said of his players’ concentration on volleyball. “We’ve got exams, the holidays and basketball starting with three of our girls playing basketball. It will be interesting to see how we do down the stretch.”
