I don’t know why, but for the half-hour drive to Croatan’s game against Swansboro on Thursday night, I forgot about the 25-fan restrictions imposed by the state due to the ongoing pandemic.
It was a dumb moment, I admit, but I pulled up to the school expecting to see the same droves of cars I’d normally see for a Swansboro-Croatan rivalry game. For a moment, it was like any other season, and I was showing up to watch a loud, energetic showdown on the hardwood.
When I saw the two dozen or so cars parked in the lot, reality came crashing in on me. When I walked into the gym and the sound of squeaking shoes was the loudest thing in the room, I swallowed the truth like a bitter pill. Nothing about this school year’s slate of sports will feel like that.
It’s one thing to talk about what a 25-fan crowd for a West-East basketball game would look like. It’s another to experience it, to sit there in the mask-stifled silence and remember what that kinds of rivalry game felt like in past years.
Despite all that, I’m grateful that the players get a chance to play. They’re making the best of a bad situation, working through circumstances that vary from sport to sport.
The accommodations needed for basketball to maintain COVID-19 health standards, for instance, are substantial. Players must wear masks while sprinting up and down the floor, the 25 permitted spectators change each game and the bleachers must be sprayed down and cleaned in between.
Locker room use is limited, so players meet awkwardly in hallways during halftime, while attendants at each end of the court go through deep bags of sanitary wipes wiping down and exchanging out basketballs.
There are also mandated timeouts midway through each quarter, stopping the pace of play in its tracks so student-athletes and officials rightfully have a chance to get out from under the mask and drink water. There are so many ways the pace of play was interrupted during the game, much more so than I saw in volleyball matches and cross country meets in the fall.
If I sound like a broken record, I apologize. Every time a new sport starts, it’s going to feel to me like normalcy will return in some small way when, in fact, it will not. At least, certainly not for basketball and football.
The 50-person crowd permitted for outdoor games may give that to me. Heck, there aren’t too many soccer, lacrosse, track and field, tennis, golf, baseball and softball games that get more than 50 spectators on a given weekday anyway.
Baseball and softball change out balls already, and how much social distancing can you do in a dugout? Tennis and golf players don’t touch as it is, and soccer players naturally stay spaced out for most of a match.
Barring a mask, maybe most of those outdoor sports will look relatively normal. Who knows what a sport like wrestling will look like? Masks? Sanitation in between each weight class? No matter how you slice it, it’ll be interesting. I’ll just have to wait and see.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.