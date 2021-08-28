MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Marlins standout Jack Harris was recently named the 2021 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year.
In his second straight season with the Fish, the Newberry College senior was a nightly asset to the batting lineup and a starter in the outfield. He finished the summer as the Coastal Plain League leader in home runs with 14 and second in RBIs with 39 for a .689 slugging percentage.
“Jack Harris is one of the most talented baseball players I have ever seen,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said in a team press release. “What he has accomplished in his two summers in the CPL has been nothing short of remarkable. We appreciate all he has contributed to the Marlins organization. Jack is a first-class young man, who has plenty of baseball still left in front of him.”
Harris signed a professional contract with the Gateway Grizzlies after the CPL season concluded. In his first game for the Grizzlies on Aug. 19, Harris finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.
With the Marlins, Harris held a .335 average with 56 hits, including nine doubles, four triples and 14 homers. He didn’t let up in the playoffs either, notching one double and three home runs to go with a .375 average across five games played.
The outfielder helped the Marlins reach their third consecutive CPL Petitt Cup Championship Series where they eventually fell to the Savannah Bananas in three games.
While power has always been a key to his game, Harris worked to refine his swing in recent years to help improve on his ability to hit for average more consistently.
“When I transferred to Newberry,” Harris said in the release, “they worked with me to cut out a leg kick I had always used previously. The goal was for it to help with consistency and keeping my average up. It was tough learning a new stance, especially with COVID and all the shutdowns. I got off to a slow start that season, but my average started to go up and the home runs were still there. Returning to Morehead City this summer, it all clicked for me.”
Harris was also named a First-Team All-CPL selection. All player awards are selected after gathering feedback from coaches, as well as team and league officials.
“This was a great journey,” Harris said. “Morehead City is an awesome area. I would recommend it to anyone. This is an honor and a great way to wrap up my collegiate career.”
