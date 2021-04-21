HAMPTON, Ga. — Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season wrapped up Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb, a Morehead City native, grabbing a thrilling 450SX Class win.
Previous round winner Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen led most of the race but settled for second, and defending champion, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, fought forward and finally reached as high as third for a podium finish.
Heading into the third consecutive event on the high-speed track stretched out across the infield at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Webb enjoyed a 13-point lead in the series but hadn't looked in his best form on the red Georgia soil. When the gate dropped, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger jumped into the early lead with Roczen and fastest-qualifier Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Jason Anderson right on his rear wheel.
On the opening lap, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis ran into the back of Anderson on a corner entry, sending both riders to the ground and ending their hopes of a win. Just over a minute and a half into the 20-minute plus one lap race, Roczen passed for the lead and immediately started to distance himself from the pack.
Six and a half minutes into the race, Webb got around Plessinger but did not have the speed early in the race, and Roczen continued to disappear on the track ahead. Webb was staying just out of reach of Plessinger, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing's Justin Barcia and Tomac behind him.
Then with just under five minutes remaining on the race clock, Roczen got wild in the whoops and stepped off the bike. He remounted quickly, still with a comfortable lead. But all was not well. Roczen told later that his handlebar had gotten bent from the impact.
Webb saw the opportunity and broke away from Plessinger and Tomac and ate into Roczen's five-second lead. With 23 seconds on the clock, effectively two laps remaining, Webb charged through a sand section, dove under Roczen in a bowl turn and cut down to close off any chance of a retaliation. One bobble late on the last lap added some drama, but Webb held on for the win, and with just races remaining, stretched his lead over Roczen to 16 points.
The series next heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.