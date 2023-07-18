MOREHEAD CITY — Marlin Fever captured the third annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament on Saturday after racking up 16 sailfish and two blue marlin releases.
The competition produced a record 224 billfish releases from the fleet of 73 boats, the majority of which came on Thursday and Friday.
With its win, Marlin Fever of Wilson, captained by Cameron Guthrie, won $49,708.33 of the tournament’s record $176,225 purse.
Skirt Chaser, captained by Barry Daniels, finished in second with the release of three blue marlin and seven sailfish for a payout of $21,985.
Labrador, captained by Wade Fickling, secured third place with one blue marlin and 12 sailfish releases worth $12,990 in prize money.
Marlin Fever won the Thursday daily release prize of $14,733.33, and Sea I Sea won that on Friday with the release of nine sailfish, while Due South won it on Saturday with the release of one blue marlin and three sailfish.
Offshore Outlaw captured first place in the dolphin division with a 17.6-pound catch reeled in by Jacob Massey. That earned the boat $18,360 in prize money.
Offshore Outlaw also caught the largest dolphin in this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, a 67.7-pounder reeled in by Patrick Piner.
Sally Girl finished in second place with a 13.3-pound dolphin worth a $12,240 payout.
April Mae shook up the leaderboard Saturday with a 49.4-pound wahoo to take home $17,085 in prize money. That catch knocked J&B into second after the boat had weighed a 48.7-pounder on Thursday. J&B, which won $11,390 in prize money, has finished second in the wahoo division three years in a row.
The Big Rock Kids Tournament is the fifth in the seven competitions that make up the N.C. Billfish Series. Next up in the series is the Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament that runs Wednesday through Saturday, followed by the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 14-18.
