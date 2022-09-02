NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team slipped to 0-3 on Wednesday with an 8-1 loss to Swansboro.
The Mariners went 1-5 in singles and lost all three doubles matches to the Pirates (3-1). The lone East win came from Kate Wolf at No. 4, who defeated Mia Lucero 6-1, 6-2. She was also part of the closest doubles loss, an 8-4 defeat with Reagan Majors at No. 2 to Annabelle Henderson and Carolena Gongora.
The match with the Bucs was a rematch from a 5-4 loss in Swansboro on Aug. 23.
East will host Jones Senior (0-1) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the match:
Swansboro 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Michelle Armani (S) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Anina Caviezel (S) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Annabelle Henderson (S) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Kate Wolf (EC) def. Mia Lucero (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Carolena Gongora (S) def. Jemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 6: Peyton Eckert (S) def. Kayla Foster (EC), 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Armani/Caviezel (S) def. Morris/L. Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 8-0.
No. 2: Henderson/Gongora (S) def. Majors/Wolf (EC), 8-4.
No. 3: Eckert/Lucero (S) def. J. Campbell-Godfrey/Foster (EC), 8-3.
