MOREHEAD CITY — A shorthanded West Carteret boys basketball team fell off the pace Friday night in the battle for the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots, minus two players from their rotation, entered the contest in a three-way tie for first with Northside-Jacksonville and Jacksonville each at 3-1. The Monarchs then defeated Swansboro 69-58, and the Cardinals beat the Patriots 56-46.
“On Tuesday night, that was a big win versus Northside,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “It was a defining moment. It put us in the driver’s seat for conference champs. Now all of a sudden, we are on the outside looking in and need some help.”
West (3-2) handed Northside (4-1) its first loss off the season Tuesday in a 62-50 contest. James Kenon led the way defensively and scored seven points but was absent from the Jacksonville (4-1) game after quarantining following exposure to the coronavirus. Jake Bradley also is quarantining.
“COVID got us tonight,” Mansfield said. “Jake gives us quality minutes off the bench, and James is our rim protector, gets us rebounds, scores for us. We lost a lot with them gone.”
Jaxon Ellingsworth did his best to keep West within striking distance, scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, but his team got no closer than five points with 2:12 remaining.
“Jaxon is a tough matchup for us, but I thought we did the best we could,” Jacksonville coach Sean Thompson said. “We were willing to give up what we gave up with him but limit them on threes. We only give up four of those, so we feel pretty good about that.”
The Cardinals earned a season sweep over West after taking the first matchup 57-56.
The Patriots’ personnel losses left just three players on the bench, but it hardly seemed to matter in the second quarter when the squad went on a 9-0 run and took a 24-23 lead into the break.
“We had to settle our guys down at halftime,” Thompson said. “I told them we were in great shape. We were on the road, only down by one point.”
Simeon Morrison scored the final two points of the first quarter to stop the Patriots’ run and give him eight points in the period. He scored four more points during a 7-0 run to start the second quarter as the Cardinals retook the lead 30-24.
Morrison finished the night with 20 points.
West trailed 37-31 as the third quarter came to a close when Dylan McBride scored with 26 seconds to go.
Gavin Gillikin, who had 16 points in the win over Northside, scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to open the fourth, and Rob Cummings followed with a bucket to give the Patriots their final lead of the night at 38-37. Cummings had 11 against the Monarchs and eight versus Jacksonville.
The Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run as Morrison scored five and Derrick Benbow chipped in three. Benbow scored all but one of his nine points in the quarter.
Jacksonville held a big advantage at the free-throw line, going 15-of-22 (68 percent), including 10-of-13 in the fourth quarter. West shot 6-of-9 (67 percent) on the night.
“I thought there was a disparity in the amount of fouls called, but at the end of the day, we didn’t make shots,” Mansfield said. “Our defense was OK, but offensively, we struggled. It was tough with only three on the bench, but you have to lace them up. You can’t make excuses. You have to work harder, get better.”
West will travel to White Oak (1-3) this coming Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Jacksonville............................ 19 4 14 19 - 56
West Carteret......................... 12 12 9 13 - 46
JACKSONVILLE (56) – Morrison 20, Jones 12, Benbow 9, Barber 8, Benton 2, Gibson 2, Meyer 2, Brown 1.
WEST CARTERET (46) –Ellingsworth 23, Cummings 8, Graves 5, Montford 5, Gillikin 3, McBride 2.
