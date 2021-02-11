HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret girls basketball team earned a dominating season sweep of Dixon on Tuesday with a 50-11 victory.
The Mariners, who defeated the Bulldogs 73-12 in the first matchup, evened their mark at 5-5.
Dixon, which has been outscored 491-85 this season, fell to 0-8.
Tanzania Locklear led East with 20 points to go with 12 rebounds and four steals. Kenliana Dixon added 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six steals and two blocks.
Ellie Fulcher scored four points, pulled down 20 rebounds, swiped two steals and blocked two shots, while Camdyn Ensminger went for four points and seven rebounds. Kendalyn Dixon contributed three points, nine rebounds, four assists and six steals.
The Mariners will finish out the regular season with two county rivalry games, visiting West Carteret (6-3) on Wednesday and hosting Croatan (6-2) on Friday, Feb. 19.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon....................................... 2 2 4 3 - 11
East Carteret.......................... 21 6 17 6 - 50
DIXON (11) – Tomlinson 7, Willard 2, Coleago 2.
EAST CARTERET (50) – Locklear 20, Kenl. Dixon 18, Ensminger 4, Fulcher 4, Kend. Dixon 3, Grady 1.
