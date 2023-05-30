Ronald Reagan once said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: “I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.”
Some state athletic associations are learning this lesson.
Here in our state, a government takeover is in the process.
In the summer of 2021, House Bill 91 passed through the legislature, requiring the private non-profit N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education in order to continue administering athletics for the state’s public schools.
The NCHSAA and the State Board of Education signed a memorandum of understanding March 2022 and went into effect in July 2022.
Earlier this month, the NCHSAA passed a policy allowing high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
By the afternoon, Senate Bill 636, a piece of legislation aimed to strip the NCHSAA of much of its powers, was amended to prevent the association from allowing high school athletes the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness.
North Carolina need look no farther than Florida to see how ugly a takeover can get.
The Florida High School Athletic Association is a private, nonprofit organization which oversees sports for its member schools, which include all of the state's public schools and other institutions that choose to join. It has been in place for a century.
Currently, 15 of the 16 board positions are selected by schools in four regions of the state while the 16th spot is reserved for the state education commissioner or their designee.
Under current proposed legislation, the board would be reduced to eight members, all chosen by the governor, plus the education commissioner.
If the bill becomes law, not only would the governor have control over the board, public schools would have the option of joining other athletic associations while retaining the right to participate in the FHSAA’s state championship series. Currently, only member schools are eligible for state championships.
Talk about a “Wild, wild West.”
Now a team like the IMG Academy’s National Team would be eligible to compete for a football state championship for the first time.
The bill would also provide “school choice” on steroids.
It allows student-athletes to transfer and become eligible to play immediately as long as they meet academic criteria and have their move approved by the receiving school district, meaning student-athletes could essentially play football in the fall at one school, basketball in the winter at another and baseball in spring at a third.
And these are just a few of the many terrifying aspects of the legislation.
Maybe this is what Reagan had in mind when he spoke those famous words of his.
North Carolina should take heed.
