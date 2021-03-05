RICHLANDS — The Croatan boys soccer team’s final threat to an undefeated regular season was knocked out on Tuesday.
The Cougars (11-0) defeated Richlands 4-1 on the road, comfortably beating their final regular season opponent with a winning record. Richlands moved to 8-2-1 with the loss.
The win clinched the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship for Croatan, which improved to 10-0 in league play. Richlands looks to finish in second place at 7-2-1.
The Cougars are having a banner year as a program, ranked by MaxPreps.com as the top team in the 2A classification and No. 8 in the state overall. They have recorded shutouts in seven of their 11 matches and only allowed one goal in each of their non-shutouts.
Their closest matches have been against Richlands, first a 3-1 win on Feb. 8 and then the victory on Tuesday.
In the rematch with the Wildcats, senior Travis Garner-McGraw posted his seventh hat trick of the season with three goals. He has a whopping 30 on the season, in addition to five assists. He assisted Eli Simonette’s goal in the Richlands game. Isaac Beasley also tallied an assist.
The Cougars took 12 shots on goal, earned five corner kicks and committed eight fouls in the win. Keeper Alex Ericksen made three saves.
Croatan blanked Heide Trask 7-0 on Monday for its first win of the week. It held a 2-0 lead at halftime before scoring five more goals in the second half.
Garner-McGraw tallied three goals, while Danny Metcalf, Leo Ervin, Evan Harris and Garrett Boucher scored one apiece. Ethan Parlier, Dominic Metcalf, Danny Metcalf and Boucher each had an assist.
Ericksen played 55 minutes and needed no saves to keep a clean sheet. Eugene Wilson played the last 25 minutes in the net and made one stop.
The Cougars took 14 shots on goal, earned nine corners and committed 11 fouls in the shutout.
Croatan only has two regular season matches left on the schedule, the first at East Carteret (0-9-1) on Wednesday and the other at home against East Duplin (4-5) on Friday.
The 2A state playoff seedings will be released Saturday, followed by the first round on Tuesday, March 16.
