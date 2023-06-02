MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins improved to 3-2 on Thursday with a 12-2 victory at the Wilmington Sharks.
The Fish are riding their first winning streak of the season after defeating the Wake Forest FUNGO 9-2 in an exhibition game on Wednesday. That followed a 1-0 loss to Wilmington on Tuesday in the summer collegiate team’s home opener.
In the win over Wake Forest, Chas DeBruhl (Francis Marion) turned in a gem of a start, giving up one run on six hits over five innings. DeBruhl kept the ball in the yard, as all six Fungo hits were singles.
The action began in the bottom of the first inning when the Marlins’ Michael Gould (Maryville) and Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) singled to begin the frame. Newcomer Braylin Marine (Newberry) got his first RBI in a Marlins uniform as he knocked in Gould and Youngblood to score the first runs of the game.
With the Marlins up 2-0, Dan Tauken (Albany) ripped an RBI double into the gap to score Marine, and the Marlins rolled into the second inning with a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the frame, Gould reached on an error, Youngblood singled, and Phillip Bernstein (Richmond) drove Gould in with a RBI single. Marine followed with a two-RBI double to propel the Marlins to a 6-0 lead over the FUNGO after two innings.
As DeBruhl cruised through three innings with only three hits allowed, while the Marlins offense continued to add on in the bottom of the third. Back-to-back doubles from Leibl and Gould plated another run, but the Marlins weren’t done yet. Youngblood walked, and Bernstein promptly looped an RBI single into the outfield to put the Marlins up 8-0.
Wake Forest plated its first run in the fourth inning against DeBruhl with Tommy Martinez (Mary Washington) hitting a 6-3 sacrifice to score Alex Imposimato (Gulf Coast State).
DeBruhl continued to cruise through five innings, as he recorded a 1-2-3 inning in his last frame of work. The Marlins kept adding on in the fifth as Gould doubled and scored following Bernstein’s third RBI of the night to put the Marlins up 9-1.
Trent Anderson (Missouri-St. Louis) came on to pitch the sixth for the Marlins and gave up a run after designated hitter Jackson Rutecki (Campbell) reached on an error by second baseman Blake Falor (Francis Marion), scoring on a sacrifice fly to right to make the score 9-2.
----------------
In the loss to Wilmington (3-2), Morehead City took on its alter ego identity, the “Fish Tacos” for Tuesday home games
Sharks starter Tom Reisinger (East Stroudsburg) pitched a scintillating game home team, going three innings with four strikeouts and a walk. The Marlins’ Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern) matched Reisinger with a five-inning outing, giving up just one run.
McCollum gave up singles in each of his five frames but limited the damage to only one run, as his biggest threat came from a leadoff single off the bat of shortstop Cam Hassert (Villanova) to begin the second.
A fielding error on Fish Tacos’ shortstop Falor allowed Kyle Smith (New Mexico) to reach, putting two runners on for the Sharks with no outs. The Fish Tacos’ defense wriggled out of the threat as a McCollum strikeout and a line-out double-play to Youngblood at second ended the inning.
The lone offense in the game would come in the third inning as Sharks center fielder Drew Sturgeon (Central Arkansas) walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Carson Villalta (Alabama-Huntsville) singled him in to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead that they held for the rest of the game.
The bottom of the sixth looked promising for the Fish Tacos as Ryan Bellamy (Chowan) and Falor both walked to start the inning. Sharks pitcher Andy Cook (Lenoir-Rhyne) then induced two pop outs and a ground out to end the frame.
Down one in the bottom of the ninth, the Fish Tacos looked to rally with a walk-off win. Bernstein gave the crowd something to cheer for when he singled to lead off the inning, but that’s all the offense could muster as Andrew Cantwell (West Chester) sat down the next three batters in order to end the game.
The Marlins’ next game will be Saturday at the Peninsula Pilots (0-2).
