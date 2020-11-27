OCEAN — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams placed second in a three-team meet Tuesday at the school.
The Cougars came closest to first in the girls meet, scoring 41 points to Lejeune’s 33. Dixon placed third with 55 points. In the boys meet, Lejeune won with 21 points, Croatan placed second with 40 and Dixon third with 63.
The COVID-19 pandemic has meets limited to four teams, which opened the door for East Carteret’s two male runners to also compete. Schools need six runners for a team.
The boys meet was the first to kick off on the socially distanced course. Starting in waves, runners made their way around campus and through a finish chute on the asphalt track.
Croatan had the top finisher in both meets – James Wallace earned the distinction in the boys competition with the top time of 17 minutes, 0.2 seconds, a personal record for the sophomore.
Lejeune had the next four finishers, followed by Croatan’s Caleb Jordan in sixth place with a time of 18:36.01. Other Cougar finishers were Tyrese Cone in 11th place in 19:54.01, Joseph McCabe 12th in 19:55.01, Michael McCabe 13th in 19:56.01, Shep Quinn 17th in 20:36.02 and Croft McLean 18th in 21:10.01.
Croatan’s Avah Beikirch was the fastest runner in the girls meet with a 20:59.20 clocking. The junior finished the 3.5-mile course 38 seconds faster than the next runner.
Emma Morton was the next Cougar across the finish line with a seventh-place time of 23:01.50. Other finishers were Claire Nickson in ninth in 23:04.10, Emilie Hayes 11th in 23:11.80, Lillian Beck 13th in 23:30.10, Olivia Beck 15th in 24:24.20 and Ashley Kirkwood 16th in 24:30.10.
East brought two male runners to the meet, with Josiah Hynes finishing ninth with a 19:38.10 clocking and Jesse Humphries 19th in 21:19.
The home meet was Croatan’s second in four days, following a Saturday, Nov. 21 competition with D.H. Conley, White Oak and West Carteret. The Cougars placed second in both the boys and girls meet.
Croatan had two of the top four boys finishers, including Colten Rodriguez in second with a time of 16:32.30 and Wallace in fourth with a 17:30.30 clocking.
In the girls meet, Beikirch placed second with a time of 21:50.70, Nickson sixth in 22:51.70 and Morton eighth in 23:22.20.
