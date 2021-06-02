PINEY GREEN — East Carteret dropped a pair of wrestling matches in a tri-match Friday at White Oak.
The Mariners suffered a tight 29-21 loss to Swansboro and fell 44-21 to White Oak to see their record slide to 6-12.
East and Swansboro each won five matches, but the Pirates earned six points apiece in four bouts due to three pins and a forfeit and five in the other thanks to a technical fall. The Mariners tallied three points each in three matches to go with two forfeit victories.
Steve Gill, Shane Hatfield and Antonio Wallace won by decision.
Gill (12-5) survived a 1-0 match with Giovanni Rodriguez at 132 pounds, Hatfield (15-3) got by Theodore Yager by a 9-5 score at 138, and Wallace (6-9) took an 11-7 win over Sean Kelly at 195.
There were four double forfeits in the match.
White Oak took an 8-4 advantage in matches in its 23-point win over East, taking four by pin, two by forfeit and two by major decision. The Mariners won their four by two pins and one apiece by forfeit and decision.
Ronan Carletta (14-3) pinned Drache Gooch in 2:56 in the 145-pound bout, Hatfield pinned Thomas Rodriguez in 1:13 in the 138-pound match, and Gill posted a 5-3 decision over Jacob Timberlake in the 132-pound match.
There were two double forfeits.
East will next travel to Trask today (Wednesday) for a tri-match with Southwest Onslow.
Here are results of the matches:
Swansboro 29, East Carteret 21
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 1:13.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Giovanni Rodriguez (S), 1-0.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) dec. Theodore Yager (S), 9-5.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Klint Rhude (S) tech fall Josiah Hynes (EC), 16-0.
160 – Eli VanDeweert (S) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 1:22.
170 – Chase Petty (S) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 4:21.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) dec. Sean Kelly (S), 11-7.
220 – Gavin Harvey (S) win by forfeit.
285 – Double forfeit.
------------------
White Oak 44, East Carteret 21
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Austin Gamber (WO) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 1:06.
126 – Kenneth Mead (WO) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Jacob Timberlake (WO), 5-3.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Thomas Rodriguez (WO), 1:13.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Drache Gooch (WO), 2:56.
152 – Dejon Fifer (WO) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 0:17.
160 – Carl Wilson (WO) maj. dec. Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 12-0.
170 – Christian Davis (WO) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:27.
182 – Samuel Ellison (WO) maj. dec. Jathan Parker (EC), 16-4.
195 – Chase Salter (WO) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 0:55.
220 – Ethan Suggs (WO) win by forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.