MOREHEAD CITY — Mark Mansfield wasn’t sure what to make of his team’s 73-31 mercy-rule win over Pamlico on Tuesday night.
The West Carteret coach scheduled a nonconference slate to test his promising team and figured the Hurricanes would provide plenty of competition.
“I thought Pamlico started off really well,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened.”
Facing a 7-7 tie with 2:59 to go in the first quarter, the Patriots rattled off 18 straight points to make it a 25-7 game early in the second quarter as the visitors went nearly five minutes without scoring.
“They’ve got an athletic bunch,” Mansfield said. “I think it just kind of snowballed on them.”
Six West players scored during the run with Jaxon Ellingsworth putting up four points, followed by Jamarion Montford and Cason Collins with three apiece, and Rob Cummings, Dylan McBride and Xavier Jones each with two.
“I thought we shared the ball tonight, got a lot of guys in the game,” Mansfield said. “It’s good to be back winning.”
The Patriots struggled the night before, dropping a 53-49 contest to South Central in a playoff environment in Winterville.
Pamlico started the season with a win Monday night, defeating Havelock 65-48.
“They beat Havelock last night, so they’re obviously a pretty good team,” Mansfield said. “I think it will be much different when we travel to Pamlico.”
West will visit Bayboro on Tuesday, Dec. 7 for the rematch.
The Hurricanes rebounded a bit after giving up the big run to the home team, getting outscored by just two, 12-10, in the final 6:07 of the second quarter.
The third quarter did not treat the visitors well, however, as the Patriots scored 11 points in a row at one point and then 12 consecutive points in another run to hold a 25-8 advantage in the period.
Ellingsworth’s second three-pointer of the quarter kicked in the 40-point mercy rule as his team took a 62-21 lead with 53 seconds remaining. The Morehead City squad hit five three-pointers after going 0-for-11 from beyond the arc against South Central.
Ellingsworth scored a game-high 15 points, followed by McBride with a career-high 13 and Cummings with 11.
Nine other West players scored on the night, including Montford with seven and Worth Stack with six. Both of those players recorded career highs.
“Ellingsworth is going to be our leading scorer most nights, but someone different will probably be the second-leading scorer,” Mansfield said. “And that is good. If a team keys on one, we can have someone else step up. We have a lot of depth and could have a different starting lineup every night.”
JD Gibbs led Pamlico with seven points, followed by Zymir Brown and Antonio King each with six.
The Patriots will travel to East Carteret this coming week on Tuesday, and then host New Bern on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hitting the road to Havelock on Friday, Dec. 3.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico............................... 7 10 8 6 - 31
West Carteret.................... 18 19 25 11 - 73
PAMLICO (31) – Gibbs 7, Brown 6, Antonio King 6, Jones 4, Williams 4, Blackmon 2, Antoine King 2.
WEST CARTERET (73) – Ellingsworth 15, McBride 13, R. Cummings 11, Montford 7, Stack 6, Graves 4. Jones 4, A. Cummings 4, Collins 3, Frazier 2, Starling 2, Dade’El 2.
