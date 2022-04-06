SWANSBORO — The West Carteret baseball team had a road trip to Swansboro cut short because of rain Tuesday night but not before gaining a healthy lead and snagging a win.
The Patriots held a 7-1 lead when the clouds opened up, ending the game after six innings with the win upping West’s overall record to 8-4 and a perfect 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots have burned through the conference so far, outscoring league opponents a combined 56-22 after four games. They hold a sizable lead over every other team in the conference except for Croatan (3-0), which hosts the Patriots this coming Tuesday.
Swansboro dipped to 7-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Pirates were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Cougars on Friday.
West didn’t hit the ball particularly well against the Bucs, but Josh Mason had a stellar night, accounting for three of the team’s eight hits. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs. Bryan Garner hit 2-for-3 with a double and a run, Jaxon Ellingsworth hit an RBI triple, and Tyler DeLuzio scored two runs. Hunter Mason scored the seventh run.
Swansboro’s lone run came from Rusty Haswell.
Both teams turned to a single arm on the mound for the game, C.W. Bayer for West and Preston Jensen for Swansboro. Bayer finished the night with a solid 1.40 ERA, giving up four hits and the one earned run with seven strikeouts and three walks. Jensen struck out four, walked five and gave up seven runs, two earned.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..............203 110 x - 7 8 0
Swansboro..............000 010 x - 1 4 3
WP – Bayer
LP – Jensen
West Carteret leading hitters: Mason 3-3 (2 2B), 3 runs; Garner 2-3 (2B), run; DeLuzio 1-1, RBI, 2 runs; Ellingsworth 1-1 (3B), RBI; Norris 1-2, RBI.
Swansboro leading hitters: Brinkley 1-3; Haswell 1-3, run; Mansfield 1-2; Pfortmiller 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.