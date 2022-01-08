CARTERET COUNTY — A Friday night featuring a rare three county home basketball schedule quickly turned to just one.
The West Carteret (10-2) and White Oak (9-3) boys and West Carteret (6-6) and White Oak (4-7) girls games were postponed after the Vikings entered COVID-19 protocols.
Those 3A Coastal Conference contests will be rescheduled for a later date.
The East Carteret (5-4) and Ocracoke (2-3) boys and East Carteret (7-1) and Ocracoke (2-3) girls nonconference games were postponed after the Dolphins chose not to travel by ferry on a windy day.
Those games will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at Atlantic Elementary School with the girls tipping off at 12:30 p.m. and the boys following at 2 p.m.
West Carteret will next host Havelock on Tuesday and travel to Croatan on Friday in league games.
East Carteret will begin 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play by traveling to Northside-Pinetown on Tuesday and hosting Jones Senior on Friday.
