SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys tennis team continued to run roughshod over the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Swansboro.
The Patriots improved to 8-0 on the season. They’ve shut out three opponents, given up one match in three matches, and two in the other two.
No West player gave up more than two sets in the six singles victories over the Pirates (5-3).
The doubles matches created some competition.
Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings teamed up in the No. 1 spot to defeat Crockett Henderson and Andrew Henderson in an 8-4 match, while Worth Stack and Tanner Hahn eked out a 9-7 triumph over Brett Williams and Brady Geddess in the No. 2 match.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Crockett Henderson (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Brett Williams (S), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Slate Taber (WC) def. Conner VanHoozen (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Seth Brown (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Andrew Hernandez (S), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Payton Hernandez (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Rob Cummings/Adam Cummings (WC) def. Crockett Henderson/Andrew Hernandez (S), 8-4.
No. 2: Worth Stack/Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Brett Williams/Brady Geddes (S), 9-7 (10-1).
No. 2: Ethan Sherrill/Cooper Jones (WC) def. Seth Brown/Andrew Hernandez (S), 8-1.
