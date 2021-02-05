JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan boys basketball team continued its hold on third place in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Tuesday with a 54-46 triumph over Southwest Onslow.
East Carteret leads the league with an 8-0 mark, followed by Trask at 4-1 and Croatan at 5-2.
The Cougars made frequent trips to the foul line versus the Stallions, going 19-of-35 (54 percent).
Dustin Hayden led the way, going 10-of-12 (83 percent) from the charity stripe, while ending the night with 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Andrew Mendolia went for eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Brent Eilertson had seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
Ryan Bellamy put up four points and pulled down six rebounds, and Owen Bellamy scored three points and corralled five rebounds.
Southwest Onslow (1-7) shot 17-of-25 (68 percent) from the free-throw line.
Emmanuel Regan led the Stallions with 12 points, followed by Omar Pagan and Brandon Bannerman each with eight points.
Croatan will host Trask on Thursday and travel to Richlands (0-7) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan.................................... 12 17 5 20 - 54
SW Onslow................................ 9 17 8 12 - 46
CROATAN (54) – Hayden 18, Mendolia 8, Riley 7, Eilertson 7, O. Bellamy 4, R. Bellamy 3, Hall 2, Sharafinski 2, Dillahunt 2, Nutz 1.
SW ONSLOW (46) – Regan 12, Pagan 8, Bannerman 8, Hannig 7, Hardison 6, Strader 3, Hill 2.
