BEAUFORT — Ashlyn Guthrie is having a fantastic junior season … even if she’s not exactly aware of it.
The East Carteret first baseman has a hit in all 12 games and at least two hits in a game in all but two contests.
“Oh, wow, I didn’t even realize that,” Guthrie said when made aware of her hit streak. “That is pretty cool.”
Guthrie said she doesn’t check her stats much, but the coaches let her know when she does something well. Those coaches must be hoarse by now.
According to MaxPreps, she ranks as one of the best hitters in the 1A division. Guthrie is first in doubles (12), tied for third in triples (three), tied for fourth in RBIs (26), tied for seventh in runs (22) and ninth in average (.638).
“My goal is not to strike out,” she said. “I just want to put the ball in play. A walk is fine too. Whatever wins ballgames.”
Her best streak came midway though the season in a three-game stretch versus Southwest Onslow, Lejeune and Croatan. She went 10-of-11 in those contests with six doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and six runs.
“At first, I was a little bit scared, because I had a really good freshman year, so I kind of felt like I had a lot to live up to, but so far so good,” Guthrie said. “I’ve been pretty surprised with how well I’ve hit.”
In her freshman campaign, she led the team in RBIs (23) and home runs (five) while tying for second in runs (19) and ranking third in average (.377). A team with seven freshmen on a 13-player roster went 12-11 overall and 8-6 in league play to finish fifth in the eight-team 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Her sophomore year started off much the same. Guthrie batted .400 in four games with a double, RBI and run before the pandemic shut down the season.
“I was really excited to get back out there on the field because we struggled in my freshman year,” she said. “I was ready to see what we could do. Luckily, this year has been great so far. We’ve knocked the rust off after not playing last year.”
East is 10-3 overall and 10-3 in the league this season, ranking behind only Pender (13-0) in Coastal 8 play. Guthrie was hoping her team would show this kind of improvement last year, but she and her teammates weren’t given the chance.
“I was pretty upset,” she said. “I feel like all of us have been robbed of that year. We had no idea the world was going to be shut down. I remember when we found out we had played our last game.”
The Mariners are locked in a runner-up finish in the Coastal 8 and sitting pretty for a wild card bid in the 1A playoffs.
“I’m hoping we make it because I’m really excited to see how far we can go,” Guthrie said. “Every game counts. I think we have to play every one like it is our last one because, obviously, last year we didn’t have a season.”
Guthrie said the improvement in part is due to the team chemistry that exists with six juniors making up a large part of the roster, including Stella Bradford, Anna Gillikin, Christa Golden, Sabra Brown and Grace Fulcher.
“We’ve played together for so long,” Guthrie said. “It’s a really great group of girls. We’ve played together since T-ball and up for as long as I can remember. I think that has helped, because we’re all used to playing alongside each other.”
As her junior year draws to close, Guthrie said she’s beginning to focus more on her plans after high school. A standout student with a 4.2 GPA, she is considering a future as a forensic attorney.
“I’ve wanted to be a lawyer for as long as I can remember,” she said. “And forensics came into play because I took a class in forensic science, and I loved it. I kind of like to argue, so I think that’s one reason I’m interested in becoming a lawyer, but I also like to make sure things are fair.”
Guthrie said she’s considering schools like UNC-Wilmington and N.C. State, among others, and is also considering continuing her softball career.
“I would love it if I get that opportunity,” she said. “It depends on where I get an opportunity to play because my academics have to come first.”
Here are a few of Guthrie’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Moana.”
Favorite TV Show: “Hawaii Five-0.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Song: “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind” by Morgan Wallen.
Favorite Book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Favorite Team: Alabama Crimson Tide.
Favorite Athlete: Nicole “Sis” Bates.
Favorite Vacation: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Favorite Hobby: Watching Netflix.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”– Napoleon Hill.
Favorite Food: Tacos.
Favorite Drink: Diet Pepsi.
Favorite Restaurant: Plaza Mexico.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting my first high school home run at Dixon.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Stephanie Sanders.
Favorite Sport: Softball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: Doug the Pug.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Ian Somerhalder, Alex O’Loughlin, Mark Wahlberg, Dansby Swanson and Will Ferrell.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Anna Gillikin, Stella Bradford, Grace Fulcher, Christa Golden, Sabra Brown and coach Franklin Fulcher.
Items For A Deserted Island: A blanket, my phone, Lysol, sunglasses and a Glock.
