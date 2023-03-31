CHOCOWINITY — The 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference golf season has proven to be a competitive one thus far this spring.
In two of the three matches, there were five or less shots separating the runner-up from fourth-place team.
East Carteret placed fourth on Monday at Cypress Landing Golf Course, falling just seven shots off leader Northside-Pinetown.
The Panthers shot 183, followed by Southside with 185, Lejeune with 187, and East with 190. Pamlico took fifth with 200.
Lejeune’s Breenan Shea captured the 20-golfer match with a 38 over nine holes. Northside’s Gavin Sawyer and East’s Kai Thammavongsa tied for second with each shooting a 43.
East’s Chase Wagoner took fifth with a 44, and teammate Finn Diller claimed 12th with a 49. Geoffrey Edwards was 19th for the Mariners with a 54.
Southside won the previous match at Washington Yacht and Country Club by shooting 188. Pamlico slid into the second slot with 199, followed by Lejeune with 203 and Northside with 204. East finished fifth with 210.
Southside’s Gabe Matthews took the medalist honor in the 30-golfer match with a 39 over nine holes, followed by Northside’s Max Vansant with a 43. Thammavongsa claimed third with a 45.
East’s Paul Lewis and Wagoner tied for 17th with each shooting 54. Charlie Morris shot 57 to tie for 23rd for the Mariners, and teammate Geoffrey Edwards was 26th with a 58.
Northside earned the victory in the first league match of the season at the Beaufort Club with a 187. Lejeune was the runner-up with a 199, followed by East and Southside in a tie for third with 202 apiece. Pamlico rounded out the five with a 214.
Northside’s Sawyer shot 41 over nine holes to grab the medalist honor in the 31-golfer match.
Lejeune’s Connor Shea, Matthews and Thammavongsa tied for second with 42 apiece.
Wagoner placed ninth with a 49, and Diller followed in 10th with a 52. Lewis took 26th with a 59, and teammate Charlie Morris finished 29th with a 61.
